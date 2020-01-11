iran-plane-crash:-tehran-admits-it-‘unintentionally’-shot-down-plane

Iranian military officials have admitted that the country “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people on board.

State TV, reading out a military statement, blamed “human error” for shooting down the plane.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed six minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport early on Wednesday morning.

It came hours after Iran launched a missile strike against US forces in Iraq. The crash prompted speculation that the aircraft was a casualty of crossfire.

The United States, Canada, and Britain had said on Thursday that they had intelligence which proved that the plane had been shot down, but Iran denied this and accused Dominic Raab, the British foreign secretary, of “politicising” the tragedy.