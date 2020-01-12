iran-plane-crash:-british-ambassador-says-his-detention-was-‘of-course-illegal’-in-first-statement-since-arrest

Britain’s ambassador to Iran has talked for the first time since he was arrested after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, saying his detention was “of course illegal”.

Rob Macaire tweeted on Sunday morning to clarify details of his arrest – the latest escalation in the Middle East tensions.

He said: “Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of PS752 tragedy.

“Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting.

“Detained half an hour after leaving the area. Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries. See comments by Foreign Secretary.”

Details of his arrest were announced by the country’s semi-official Tasnim news agency on Saturday and prompted an angry response from Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab.