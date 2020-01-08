iran-plane-crash-analysis:-what-happened-mid-air-and-who-has-the-black-box?

The normal procedure in the event of an airliner crash is for the manufacturer, engine supplier and safety experts from their country to assist with local aviation regulators in the ensuing investigation.

However, work to discover the causes of the loss of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 which crashed soon after take-off from Tehran is likely to be blocked by hostilities between Iran and the US.

On top of the current tensions, US sanctions already banned American companies from doing business in Iran, making it hard to see how Chicago-based Boeing could send staff there, or engine supplier CFM, a joint-venture between American conglomerate GE and France’s Safran.

Boeing insiders say this is a factor behind the American aerospace giant’s cautious response to the incident.

Just under two hours after crash, Boeing tweeted that it was “aware of media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information”.

Six hours later, the company issued a statement. “This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families,” the company said. “We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed.”