iran-plane-crash:-all-170-passengers-feared-dead-as-ukraine-boeing-737-crashes-near-tehran

A Ukrainian plane carrying 170 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in Tehran, Iranian state TV has said. All passengers and crew are feared to be dead.

The Boeing 737 crashed after experiencing technical problems, Fars news agency said, shortly after it departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told the news agency, but state TV later said that all passengers and crew aboard the plane had been killed.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data about eight minutes later, according to racking website FlightRadar24.