iran-plan-crash:-video-shows-two-military-missiles-taking-down-ukraine-plane

January 14, 2020 | 2: 46pm

Security camera video shows for the first time that Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 was struck by two missiles fired from an Iranian military site about eight miles away, according to a report.

The New York Times reported that it has verified the footage, which helps explain why the Boeing 737-800’s transponder stopped working seconds before it was struck by a second missile.

An earlier analysis by the newspaper confirmed that an Iranian missile struck the plane shortly after it took off from Tehran en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The paper also established that the transponder ceased working before that missile hit the plane.

The latest footage appears to confirm that the first strike disabled the transponder before the second strike — also seen in the video – about 23 seconds later, the Times reported.

Neither missile downed the plane immediately.

The new video shows the crippled jetliner on fire as it circled back toward Tehran’s international airport before crashing minutes later near the village of Khalaj Abad.

The paper also confirmed that the new video was shot by a camera on a building roof near the village of Bidkaneh, some four miles from an Iranian military site.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ airspace unit, said missiles were launched from a nearby base.

The new footage was uploaded to YouTube by an Iranian user about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to The Times.