iran-officials-refuse-to-give-us-black-boxes-from-crashed-ukrainian-plane

January 8, 2020 | 12: 07pm

Members of the International Red Crescent collect victims’ bodies after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. Getty Images

Iran’s aviation authority on Wednesday said it would not hand over to the US the black boxes from the Ukrainian airliner that crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

“We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans,” Iran Civil Aviation Organization chief Ali Abedzadeh said. “It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation.”

Iranian authorities said earlier that they had recovered the black boxes — which record cockpit conversations and instrument data — from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800.

Abedzadeh said that under international aviation rules, it was the right of the country where air crashes occur to carry out the investigation.

“This accident will be investigated by Iran’s aviation organization but the Ukrainians can also be present during the incident’s investigation,” he added.

Under the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization — of which Iran, Ukraine and the US are all members — air crash probes are led by the country where the accident occurred.

But according to aviation experts, the countries that are capable of analyzing black boxes are few — notably the US, Britain, France and Germany.

France’s Accident Investigation Bureau said it had not received any request for help from Iran, according to Agence France-Presse.

The crashed jet was just 3 1/2 years old and underwent scheduled maintenance checks on Monday.

The Boeing 737-800 is the previous generation of the manufacturer’s 737 family of jets.

The current generation — the troubled 737 Max — has been grounded globally following two fatal crashes caused by flawed flight-control software known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System.

“This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families,” Boeing tweeted in a statement Wednesday.

“We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed,” it added.

The crash came only hours after Iran had fired 22 ballistic missiles at two bases used by American forces in neighboring Iraq in response to the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

With Post wires