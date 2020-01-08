iran-missile-q&a:-what-happens-next?-is-this-enough-to-satisfy-tehran’s-need-for-revenge?

Contents
What happened?
The Iranian military fired 22 missiles from Iran at US bases in Iraq in retaliation for America’s killing of Qassim Soleimani.
According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles were fired at the al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and five missiles were fired at a smaller base in Irbil in northeast Iraq.
Was anyone hurt?
All indications right now are that no one was killed or injured in the missile barrage. US officials say there were no American casualties and the Iraqi army say none of its personnel were killed. The Ministry of Defence says there were no UK casualties.
Is Iran’s attack over?
Iran is signaling that it does not plan further direct attacks against the US and is not looking for further escalation.
“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence,” said Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, said military action alone was “not sufficient” to avenge Soleimani and suggested he wanted to see a broader political effort to expel the US from the Middle East.
What happens next?
The ball is firmly in Donald Trump’s court.
The US president must decide if he’s prepared to ignore the Iranian missiles and move on, in which case there is a good chance the cycle of escalation stops, or whether American credibility and his own political prestige demand that the US retaliates.
If he chooses the second option we should expect more shooting in the days to come.
Mr Trump is due to speak on Wednesday morning US time but his early response has been uncharacteristically relaxed.
“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” he wrote on Twitter.
Is this enough to satisfy Iran’s need for revenge?
It will be a bit humbling for Iran if their “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death is essentially a fireworks show that didn’t kill anyone.
But there may also be sighs of relief in Tehran that no Americans were killed as the Iranian regime is eager to avoid a head-on war with superior US forces.
For now, Tehran has video footage missiles lifting off into the night in defiance of the US, which will no doubt play on a loop for days on pro-government television.
And it can muddy the waters in the information war by suggesting to its own public that the Western media is lying that there were no US casualties.
Meanwhile, it is likely to continue planning covert action against US interests.
Is it politically possible for Trump to ignore the missiles?
Mr Trump threatened last week to hit 52 targets in Iran in retaliation for any Iranian strike and his public image is built upon being the tough man who brooks no defiance from Iran. So it will be a bit of a political climb down for him to let these missiles go unanswered.
But there is a political win here for Mr Trump if he chooses to take it. He doesn’t want a war with Iran and he knows the American public doesn’t either.
If he de-escalates now he can say that he killed Soleimani, taught Iran a lesson for attacking the US embassy in Baghdad, and proved that the Democrats were being hysterical when they predicted that Soleimani’s death would lead to war.