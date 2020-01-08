iran-missile-q&a:-what-happens-next?-is-this-enough-to-satisfy-tehran’s-need-for-revenge?

The US president must decide if he’s prepared to ignore the Iranian missiles and move on, in which case there is a good chance the cycle of escalation stops, or whether American credibility and his own political prestige demand that the US retaliates.

If he chooses the second option we should expect more shooting in the days to come.

Mr Trump is due to speak on Wednesday morning US time but his early response has been uncharacteristically relaxed.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” he wrote on Twitter.

Is this enough to satisfy Iran’s need for revenge?

It will be a bit humbling for Iran if their “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death is essentially a fireworks show that didn’t kill anyone.

But there may also be sighs of relief in Tehran that no Americans were killed as the Iranian regime is eager to avoid a head-on war with superior US forces.

For now, Tehran has video footage missiles lifting off into the night in defiance of the US, which will no doubt play on a loop for days on pro-government television.