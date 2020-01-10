iran-may-never-admit-shooting-down-the-ukraine-flight-because-of-another-air-disaster-31-years-ago  

If Iranian forces really did accidentally shoot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 there are many reasons to think they may never admit to it.

It’s hard to make any government, especially an authoritarian one unchallenged by a free press, walk back a lie once it’s been uttered. And Tehran has been absolutely adamant they were not responsible for the 176 deaths.

Acknowledging that they shot down the civilian airliner would be an acknowledgement of the incompetence of Iran’s air defence forces – something they are not eager to telegraph at a period of heightened tension with the US.

A cash-strapped Iran, whose economy has been crippled by US sanctions, will also want to avoid paying out compensation to the families of the victims, which they would be obliged to do if even if this was an unintended accident.

But the Islamic Republic has another reason unique to its own history that makes would make it very difficult for them to take responsibility for the fate of Flight 752: it would challenge their cherished narrative about another civilian airliner downed 31 years earlier.