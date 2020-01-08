Iran launches missile attack on US bases in Iraq – latest news

- Iran brands Britain America’s ‘partner in crime’ over Soleimani death
- US says attack planned by Soleimani was ‘days’ from happening
- More than 60 people die after stampede at general’s funeral
- US sends B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia as tensions mount
At least nine rockets, believed to be fired by Iran, hit an Iraqi airbase on Wednesday where American and coalition forces are based, a US official has confirmed.
Iranian state TV said that Tehran had launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles in the attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase, in the country’s west, as revenge for the killing of Gen Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.
A US official said that it was aware of attacks on multiple locations. Erbil in northern Iraq is also believed to have been targeted.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”
The US defended the killing of Soleimani yesterday, claiming that the general was allegedly plotting an immediate attack against America.
Asked during a press conference whether the attack allegedly being masterminded by Soleimani had been days or weeks away, Mr Esper, the US defence secretary, said: “I think it’s more fair to say days, for sure.”
He also included a warning while urging Iran to de-escalate the current standoff, saying: “We are not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one.”
Donald Trump followed up the comments by saying Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s proxy militias, was planning a “very big attack” which would have affected America and taken “a lot of lives”.
Meanwhile, Iran accused the UK of being “a partner in crime” with the US over the attack as the Defence Secretary took “urgent measures” to protect the safety of British troops in the region.
The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary have urged Iran to “de-escalate” the growing crisis, but after Boris Johnson said the US was justified in killing Soleimani Tehran communicated its fury with Britain via ambassador Rob Macaire.
At least 60 people died and 200 were injured in a stampede yesterday during the funeral for Soleimani.
Tens of thousands had gathered in a central square in Kerman, the home town of the commander, as they prepared for his burial. Witnesses say mourners were violently pushed back from the cortege as the coffin passed, with crowds trampling on men, women and children.