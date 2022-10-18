Iran insists it has not given weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine

MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

The Government of Iran has insisted this Monday that it has not delivered weapons to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, despite the fact that this Monday the Ukrainian authorities have once again denounced that the Russian forces use Iranian drones to carry out their attacks .

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Naser Kanani, has stressed that Tehran “has not given weapons to any of the parties” and that, instead, it is in favor of achieving a political solution to end the current conflict, according to official media.

Kanani has argued that the Iranian authorities are opposed to the war in Ukraine to the same extent that they are opposed to other conflicts such as those in Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan.

The Ukrainian authorities have attributed some of the latest bombings to Iranian kamikaze drones, including those carried out this Monday on the capital, kyiv, and which have resulted in the death of several civilians.