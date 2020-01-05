‘iran-hacks-us-government-website’-warning-‘this-is-just-the-beginning’

A US government website has been targeted by hackers claiming to be from Iran.

The website for the Federal Depository Library Program, fdlp.gov, showed a picture of Donald Trump being punched in the face, along with a message from ‘the Islamic Republic of Iran’.

Below the President’s bleeding face were the words ‘Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers’ and ‘this is only a small part of Iran’s cyber ability’.

The chilling warning said ‘martyrdom was (Suleimani’s)… reward for years of implacable efforts’.

‘With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and blood of the other martyrs,’ it said.

However, a US government spokesperson said ‘there is no confirmation’ this attack came from Iran, the Mirror reports.

It comes after the President warned the US will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans over the killing of their top general, Qassem Soleimani.

He said the number 52 was symbolic of the number of American hostages taken by Iran ‘many years ago’.

In a series of sinister tweets Trump warned that some of those targets were ‘high level’ and important to Iranian culture.

He said: ‘Iran itself will be hit very fast and very hard. The USA wants no more threats!’

Iran has vowed harsh vengeance over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed leader of the Quds force general Qassem Soleimani.

Today, tens of thousands took to the streets to mourn the general, burning US and British flags and chanting ‘death to America’.

As the world holds its breath to see how Iran responds Trump made it clear any retaliation could have deathly consequences.

He tweeted: ‘Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…hundreds of Iranian protesters.

‘He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.

‘Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have…..targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.

‘The USA wants no more threats!’.

Soleimani regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran and held celebrity status for his role shaping foreign policy in the Middle East.

Trump said he authorised the strike because Solemani was ‘actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.