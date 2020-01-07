iran-designates-us-troops-as-‘terrorists’-and-warns-it-will-‘set-ablaze-to-place-america-loves’-referring-to-israel

Iran’s parliament on Tuesday passed a bill designating all US forces as “terrorists”, as the leader of its powerful Revolutionary Guards threatened to “set ablaze” places America loves in an apparent reference to Israel.
Hossein Salami made the pledge before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman, the hometown of the slain general Qassem Soleimani, as they prepared to bury him later today.
“We will take revenge. We will set ablaze a place they like, and they well know where it is,” Salami said, drawing the cries of “Death to Israel!”
Israel is a longtime regional foe of Iran and under US President Donald Trump the two countries have drawn considerably closer.
Tehran has been threatening revenge against the US and its allies since an American drone strike killed Soleimani, a celebrated commander who for two decades led the Quds Force directing Iranian foreign policy, near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.
Benyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has been notably quiet since the strike, attempting to distance himself from the US move.
“The assassination of Soleimani isn’t an Israeli event but an American event. We were not involved,” he reportedly said, according to ministers who spoke with Israeli press.
He said Israel must not be dragged into the escalating conflict, fearing an attack from Hamas in the Palestinian territories or from Iran’s proxy force, Hizbollah, in neighbouring Lebanon.
The US and Israel have had sufficient intelligence on Soleimani’s movements over the years to target him, but decided against doing so for fear of the repercussions.
Iran is in possession of medium and long-range missiles and regularly boasts about being capable of hitting Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion International Airport.
Meanwhile, Ali Shamkhan, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said US installation in the region were also considered fair game for attack.
He was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the ”revenge operation” will not be just one single operation. “There are 13 that have so far been discussed in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and even if all agree on the weakest scenario, yet it will bring a historic nightmare for America,” he said.
“A total of 19 bases, including 11 head bases, are the closest to eastern and western borders of Iran, along with eight US bases in north and south of Iran, are on high alert. We’re aware of their military personnel and equipment and we’re tracking their smallest developments.”
The New York Times, quoting three unnamed Iranian officials, said that Iranian forces, rather than its proxies, including Popular Mobilisation Forces in Iraq, Hizbollah, Quds Forces in Syria, and the Houthis in Lebanon, will carry out any retaliation.
“If the US troops do not leave our region voluntarily and upright, we will do something to carry their bodies horizontally out,” Shamkhani said.
It came amid confusion over a US and coalition withdrawal.
The US-led coalition taskforce fighting Isis in Iraq delivered a letter to the Iraqi defence ministry on Monday saying preparations would begin right away “to ensure that movement out of Iraq is conducted in a safe and efficient manner”.
But soon afterwards, Mark Esper, the defence secretary, told journalists in the Pentagon: “That letter is inconsistent with where we are right now” and insisted that no decision had been taken to evacuate Iraq.
A coalition source told the Telegraph the US was not “withdrawing from Iraq”, at least not in any hurried fashion, and that the “onward movement” in the letter referred to the relocation of troops from Baghdad’s Green Zone to less “hot” areas of Iraq, including al-Balad airbase in Taji, north of the capital.
Iraq’s parliament voted on Monday to ask US troops to leave Iraq, 16 years after invading, accusing Washington of violating its sovereignty by attacking Soleimani on Iraqi soil.
Germany, which contributes a small number of troops to the US-led coalition against Islamic State, issued a statement saying it will move some of its troops from Iraq to neighboring Jordan and Kuwait amid tensions.
Britain is stepping up contingency plans to evacuate military personnel and civilians from Iraq amid growing fears of reprisal attacks from Iran.
There are fears the retreat of coalition troops would seriously weaken the effort to stop Isis regrouping in Iraq and would cede all influence the West has to neighbouring Tehran.
Also Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister, said the US had declined to issue him a visa to travel to New York for upcoming meetings at the United Nations. The US as the host of the UN headquarters is supposed to allow foreign officials to attend such meetings.
“They fear that someone comes to the US and reveals realities,” Mr Zarif said and added: “The world is not limited to New York and you can talk to the American people from Tehran and we will do that.”