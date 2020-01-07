Home NEWS Iran Designates All US Forces ‘Terrorists’ For Killing General: Report

Iran has designatedall US forces “terrorists”for killing general Qasem Soleimani

Tehran:

Iran’s parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all US forces “terrorists” over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike last week.

Qasem Soleimani, the popular head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.

