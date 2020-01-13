iran-denies-“cover-up”-over-shot-down-ukrainian-airliner

The Ukrainian airline crash killed all 176 onboard the flight (File)

Tehran:

Iran’s government on Monday denied a “cover-up” after it took days for the armed forces to admit a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by mistake last week.

“In these sorrowful days, many criticisms were directed at relevant officials and authorities… some officials were even accused of lying and a cover-up but, in all honesty, that was not the case,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said in remarks aired on state television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)