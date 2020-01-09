iran-crisis-latest-news:-us-has-‘encouraging-intelligence’-that-iran-is-backing-down

Iran under pressure to explain Tehran plane crash after 176 killed

The US has “encouraging intelligence” that Iran has ordered its Shia militia proxies in Iraq not to attack Western forces as Tehran seeks to de-escalate after days of brinksmanship with the US, vice president Mike Pence said Thursday.

An uneasy calm was in place in Iraq on Thursday morning after Donald Trump decided not to retaliate against a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at US bases and Tehran also seemed to be avoiding further escalation.

Two rockets were fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone late on Wednesday but there was no sign of the large-scale assault by Iraqi militias that some US officials feared might follow from the Iranian missile attack.

“We’re receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages to those very same militias not to move against American targets or civilians,” Mr Pence told CBS News. “And we hope that that message continues to echo.”