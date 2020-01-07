iran-could-turn-hacked-american-cyber-weapons-back-on-us-in-‘holy-war-in-cyber-space’ 

Iran will seek to turn America’s own weapons upon it in the next 24 hours, a US cyber commissioner under President Obama has warned, potentially crippling America’s energy, finance and transport networks using hacks stolen from the CIA.

“Iran has been active for years in penetrating and burrowing into critical infrastructures across the US,” said Tom Kellerman, who also worked on cyber defence at the World Bank Treasury. “Now the day of mourning [for Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani] is ending, we should expect a holy war in cyberspace. And frankly, we are quite vulnerable.”

Kellermann said Iran had developed “elite cyber forces” in the decade since the deployment of Stuxnet – a computer virus presumed to have been developed by America and Israel which successfully targeted Iran’s nuclear programme.

“They could disrupt air traffic control systems at major airports that would dramatically impede commerce,” Kellermann said. “I’m very concerned about the energy sector. I am concerned about the financial sector. The reality is the next 48 hours are going to be dramatic.”

Kellermann, who is now at the cybersecurity firm Carbon Black, suggested that critical infrastructure from power plants to financial institutions had responded to the threat of terrorism by developing control systems that could be run remotely in the event of a physical attack.