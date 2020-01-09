iran-believed-to-have-shot-down-ukrainian-plane-by-accident

January 9, 2020 | 12: 07pm

Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. Getty Images

An anti-aircraft missile is believed to have shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard, according to reports.

The Boeing 737-800 is believed to have been struck by a Russian-built Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile, known to NATO as Gauntlet, US officials told Newsweek.

The incident was likely an accident, two Pentagon officials told Newsweek.

CBS News also reported that US officials are confident that Iran shot down the plane.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed minutes after takeoff and hours after Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles on two military bases in Iraq housing US forces.

Iran’s anti-aircraft systems were likely active following the country’s missile attack, which came in response to the US drone-strike killing of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, sources told Newsweek.

US Central Command declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Newsweek.

Images that circulated Wednesday appeared to show fragments of a Tor M-1 missile said to have been found in a suburb of Tehran.

Ukraine Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danylov said Thursday that contact with a Tor M-1 system was among the possible causes for the plane’s crash.