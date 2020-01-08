iran-army-renews-demand-to-withdraw-us-troops-from-middle-east:-report

Iran wants US troops to be withdrawn from Middle East (Representational)

DUBAI:

Iran’s army renewed a demand for US troops to be withdrawn from the Middle East, state TV reported on Wednesday, after the elite Revolutionary Guards launched missile attacks on American targets in Iraq.

“Now that they have understood our power, it is time for the United States to withdraw its troops from the Middle East,” Iran’s armed forces chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri said in a statement, according to state television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)