iran-admits-it-‘unintentionally’-shot-down-ukrainian-jetliner

January 10, 2020 | 11: 08pm

Pieces of a Ukrainian jetliner are seen on the ground in Tehran on Friday. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran has admitted that it “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran Airport early Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The government blamed “human error” for the crash of the Boeing 737 in a statement early Saturday.

They had denied for several days that the plane had been struck by a missile, despite officials in the US, UK, Canada and Australia saying that the most likely explanation was that it was hit by a Russian-made Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile fired by Iran.

The doomed plane burst into flames and crashed moments after takeoff.

It was carrying 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, officials said.