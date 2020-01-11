iran-admits-it-‘unintentionally’-shot-down-passenger-plane-killing-176-people

Iran’s military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, the country has finally admitted.

After days of denials that it was responsible, the government now said the disaster was the result of ‘human error caused by American adventurism.’

The plane was shot down early on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq.

No-one was injured in the attacks, which were in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

A military statement carried by Iranian state media said the plane was mistaken for a ‘hostile target’ after it turned towards a ‘sensitive military centre’ of the Revolutionary Guard.

The military was at its ‘highest level of readiness,’ it said, amid the heightened tensions with the US.

‘In such a condition, because of human error and in an unintentional way, the flight was hit,’ the military added.

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the downing of the Boeing 737-800 was the result of ‘human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism (that) led to disaster.’

The Iranian military apologised and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.

It also said those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

Initially, Iran denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines, which went down on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

It initially suggested an engine fire could have caused the plane to lose control.

However, military intelligence from the US and Canada suggested Iran had shot down the aircraft with a surface-to-air missile.

That conclusion was supported by videos of the incident.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and four Britons.

Iran had said on Thursday it would download the information from voice and flight data recorders, known as black boxes, to determine what had happened.

Tehran said it could ask Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine for help.