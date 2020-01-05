iran-abandons-2015-nuclear-deal-after-us-killing-of-top-military-general-soleimani

January 5, 2020 | 2: 54pm

Iran on Sunday said it would no longer abide by limits on its nuclear activities set as part of the deal signed with the world powers in 2015 because of the Trump administration’s killing of its top military general Qassem Soleimani.

A statement from President Hassan Rouhani was read on Iranian-state television saying the Islamic Republic will not obey limitations on uranium enrichment, on the amounts of enriched uranium it can stockpile and on the number of centrifuges it can operate.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, just outside of Bushehr, Iran. AP

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has in a statement announced its fifth and final step in reducing Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA,” state TV said, using an acronym for the deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations.”

President Trump withdrew from the deal brokered by the Obama administration in 2018 and reimposed crushing economic sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign to force Iran back to the negotiating table.

Iran said it would continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations watchdog group monitoring Iran’s nuclear program.

With Post wires