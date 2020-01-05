‘ira’-daubed-on-co-antrim-orange-hall-in-latest-attack







The graffiti at Glenavy Protestant Hall

‘IRA’ has been painted on the side of an orange hall in Co Antrim in the latest attack on the venue.

Glenavy Protestant Hall on Crumlin Road in the village has been repeatedly targeted in recent years.

The hall was most recently attacked with paint bombs in July of last year.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said it was a sectarian attack which he strongly condemned.

He called on anyone with information about the attack to come forward and speak to police.

“Those responsible are clearly trying to provoke division and tension in an area where community relations are very integrated. But I and other political and community leaders will ensure their toxic agenda will not succeed,” the South Antrim MLA said.

“The perpetrators represent nothing except sectarian bitterness and their actions are the opposite of Irish republican politics in the united Irish tradition. Sinn Fein will continue to stand up against sectarianism, regardless of its origin.”

Local DUP councillor James Tinsley said he was “very disappointed to see the beginning of a new year start with the same old hatred”.

“The vast majority of the residents in Glenavy are great but it only takes a few mindless idiots to try and stir up tensions,” he said.

Alliance councillor David Honeyford also condemned the attack, calling it “pointless and ridiculous”.

“An attack like this is an attack on the entire community in Glenavy,” he said.

“It is disgusting that a small number of individuals choose to attack the hall in our village. Orange Culture is part of what makes up Ireland and should be respected by everyone.”

Glenavy Community Partnership said they had been working to try and prevent attacks on the Protestant Hall.

“We work tirelessly along with others to make this community for all walks of life,” a spokesperson said.

“We don’t want this kind of stuff in our community.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital