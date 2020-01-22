ira-bomber-behind-falls-road-blast-was-an-ruc-informer

An IRA double agent was at the centre of a notorious ‘own goal’ explosion that left two civilians dead.

Police informant Gerry McGivern — who died in exile in England — can be named as a member of the Falls Road Baths bomb team that murdered Eamon Gilroy (24), Elizabeth Hamill (60) and soldier John Howard (29) in a no-warning attack.

His name emerged after a survivor of the devastating 1988 blast lodged a High Court claim against the Libyan government for supplying the IRA with Semtex used in the west Belfast slaughter, when Muammar Gaddafi was in control of Libya.

This is the first time that a compensation case of this nature has been pursued through the Northern Ireland courts.

Victims are now questioning whether the bombing could have been avoided because of McGivern’s role as a double agent.

One told Sunday Life: “I want to know if Special Branch had prior knowledge of this attack through its agent Gerry McGivern.

“It was a massive own goal for the IRA and no one has ever been able to explain why the bomb was detonated.”