The IPL is scheduled to begin on March 29. © Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing the possibility of holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 behind closed doors as a fallout of the Coronavirus outbreak, a board official told NDTV. “We are discussing the possibility of playing IPL behind closed doors,” the official said. “Compensation for teams to be discussed on Saturday,” the official added. The government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.The IPL governing council will meet on March 14 to decide on the fate of the tournament.Speaking on the issue, the official told NDTV “IPL is unique because players come and leave, teams still have enough in their reserve to put 11 men out in the park.”As per a PTI report, foreign players will not be allowed to play in the tournament till April 15, due to the suspension of visas to India.The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.