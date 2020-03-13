Start of IPL 2020 has been deferred from March 29 to April 15 due to coronavirus. © Twitter

The start of the Indian Premier Leage (IPL) 2020 has been postponed to April 15th from March 29 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI said in a statement today.”The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation,” the cricket board said in a statement.”The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.””The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the statement added.More to follow…