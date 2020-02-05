Iowa's decision to share only 62% of caucus results mocked online

The latest headlines in your inbox

On Monday night, US citizens waited up to hear the results of the Iowa caucus – but they failed to materialise.

Despite the Democratic Party claiming that its brand new app voting system had crashed, they decided to carry out “quality checks” before making the announcement.

So when the time came (19 hours later) and only 62 per cent of the votes were confirmed, the Internet couldn’t help but share its bemusement.

Indeed, Twitter users began highlighting how crucial the final 38 per cent could be by comparing the political situation to literary works and movies – with hilarious outcomes.

The gag was sparked by a bookstore in Washington D.C. who joked: “Just finished 62 per cent of this novel and we’re so excited for Gatsby and Daisy,” before others joined in on the action.

One person quite rightly pointed out that by not watching the final portion of Titanic, viewers could have quite easily have thought there was a happy ending: “62 per cent into watching the Titanic and this ship looks pretty resilient.”

Another Twitter user quipped: “Just finished 62 per cent of Of Mice and Men and am really happy things worked out well for Lenny and George.”

A third commented: “Just finished 62 per cent of The Empire Strikes Back and wow that Vader guy is pure evil. So sad he killed Luke’s dad R.I.P.”

Other witty responses included:

Iowa, the first in a long list of primaries and caucuses that will decide Donald Trump’s Democratic challenger in the 2020 US Election, is also a swing sate and a key part of any campaign trail.

Despite the initial chaos, Pete Buttigieg takes an early lead, as he’s 26.9 per cent ahead.

Following closely behind is Bernie Sanders, on 25.1 per cent.