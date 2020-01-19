iowa-trooper-dodges-death-from-an-out-of-control-pickup-truck

January 19, 2020 | 12: 43pm | Updated January 19, 2020 | 12: 44pm

If you have to be out driving during inclement weather- slow down and be aware of the road conditions. pic.twitter.com/tXqMAOjCjz

Shocking video today from a delivery truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, & occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.

Dramatic dashcam video captures the moment an Iowa state trooper and a stranded truck driver are nearly creamed by an out-of-control pickup truck during a blizzard.

The video, released by the Iowa State Patrol, first shows a truck nearly side-swipe a state trooper’s car in the background along Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs on Friday.

The trooper and the driver are then seen walking in front of the truck’s dashcam when a white pickup truck can be seen losing control in the background and barreling toward the camera — with the man barely getting out of the way before he gets crushed.

The pickup’s cargo is seen exploding into the air as it slams violently into the delivery truck.

Police said the trooper and trucker, a driver with AMCON Distributing Company, nor the occupants of the pickup truck, were injured in the violent crash.

Iowa State Patrol said it posted the video as a cautionary tale to urge motorists to stay off the roads during the massive blizzard that hit the state over the weekend.

“If you have to be out driving during inclement weather — slow down and be aware of the road conditions,” the department said in the Twitter post.

With Post wires