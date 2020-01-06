Home NEWS Iowa fugitive found at a Planet Fitness in Vermont

By
James Smith
January 6, 2020 | 5: 52pm

He went from behind bars to lifting barbells.

A fugitive was found at a Planet Fitness in Vermont after fleeing an Iowa correctional facility, according to a report.

Michael Thomas Noe, 25, had been wanted by authorities since Dec. 3 when he was located at the gym in St. Albans, Vermont, the Saint Albans Messenger reported.

He apparently fled from a residential facility in Scott County, Iowa, and was wanted on charges for voluntary absence escape.

Police tracked the fugitive down in the gym’s locker room around 4: 45 a.m. Monday and placed him under arrest.

He was booked at Northwest State Correctional Facility while he awaits to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, the outlet reported.

