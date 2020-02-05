iowa-democrats-to-release-partial-results-after-presidential-caucus-chaos

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) – Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting in its process of picking a candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in November’s U.S. presidential election.

After a confusing night when technological snafus prevented the announcement of a winner from voting at over 1,600 caucus sites in Iowa, more than 50% of results will be released at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT), said Troy Price, the party’s state chairman.

Officials blamed inconsistencies related to a new mobile app used for vote counting for the unusual delay in the state that traditionally kicks off a U.S. presidential election year.

The uncertainty enraged Iowa Democrats worried that it would only strengthen Trump’s bid for re-election and prompted some Democratic candidates’ campaigns to question whether the results would be legitimate.

“I just don’t understand what that means to release half of the data. So, I think they ought to get it together and release all of the data,” said U.S Senator Elizabeth Warren, campaigning in New Hampshire.

It was a clumsy start to 2020 voting, after a bad-tempered presidential campaign four years ago was also hit by allegations of hacking and disinformation that led to a two-year federal investigation into election interference by Russia.

Republicans asked how Democrats could run the country if they could not conduct a caucus while Trump mocked the Democrats on Twitter, calling the delay an “unmitigated disaster.”

Campaign aides for former Vice President Joe Biden cited gross failures in the caucuses.

“What we’re saying is there are some inconsistencies, that the process, the integrity, is at stake. And the Iowa Democratic Party needs to check that data, check it again, check it a third time, check it a fourth time, because it’s important to get it right,” Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders told reporters.

“It looks like a disorganized mess,” said Jessica Leonard, 41, who runs a food truck in Winterset, Iowa and normally votes Democratic.

FALSE START

After more than a year of campaigning and more than $800 million in spending, the results in Iowa had been expected to provide some answers for Democrats desperately trying to figure out how to beat the businessman-turned-president.

Instead, Democratic candidates hurtled toward New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary with no clear answers.

“Iowa was a disaster for Iowa. It became a false-start that now makes New Hampshire the key early contest and changes some of the math on who emerges as the top candidate,” said University of New Haven professor Matthew Schmidt.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, expressed frustration with the delayed results after having told a late-night rally that there were indications he had been “victorious.”

Buttigieg and front-runner Sanders released their campaigns’ own count of the Iowa vote which showed them having done well before heading to the next early voting state of New Hampshire .

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who entered the race late and has decided to skip the early-voting states to focus on later contests, seized on the muddled results, announcing he would buy more advertising and hire more staff.

“After more than a year of this primary, the field is as unsettled as ever. No one has made the sale or even come close to it,” campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen told Reuters.

Trump took a swipe at the Democrats, 11 of whom are contenders in the state-by-state battle to face him in November.

“Nothing works, just like they ran the Country,” he wrote on Twitter.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

APP CODING PROBLEM

Price, the Iowa Democratic chairman, said the app was recording data accurately but only tallying part of it. The coding problem was fixed and state officials are verifying the data from the app with required paper documentation, he said.

Some local officials reported having trouble using the mobile app to report results from schools, community centers and other locations. But when they turned to the traditional method – calling results in by telephone – they were put on hold and could not get through.

“We had people with their phones on speaker who were stuck on hold from 9 through at least 11,” said Bret Nilles, the Democratic Party chairman in Linn County. He said he had no problems recording results through the app.

The Nevada Democratic Party said that for its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses it will not be using the same app or vendor employed in Iowa.

Iowa Democrats had been keen to be more transparent in this year’s caucuses after complaints from Sanders about the 2016 caucuses when he and rival Hillary Clinton earned roughly the same number of delegates who go on to choose the party’s presidential nominee. He had asked the party for an audit and additional transparency.

This year, the state party had tried to release multiple data sets from Monday’s caucuses instead of only the number of delegates each candidate earned.

Some Democrats have long complained that the largely white farm state has an outsized role in determining the party’s presidential nominee.

Iowa Democratic officials said there was no indication the mobile app was hacked.

U.S. intelligence agencies say Moscow meddled in the 2016 election with a campaign of email hacking and online disinformation aimed at sowing discord in the United States, hurting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and helping Trump.

While Republicans pounced on the problems, their party has its own history of presidential election chaos in Iowa. On the night of the party’s 2012 caucuses, Mitt Romney was declared to have won by only eight votes. But two weeks later, the party announced that Rick Santorum had actually won by 34 votes. Romney went on to be the nominee.

