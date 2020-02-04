Iowa caucuses thrown into chaos as results delayed while Democratic party carry out 'quality checks'

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US Democratic presidential nominating race in Iowa has been thrown into chaos as the results were delayed for hours while the state’s party carried out “quality checks”.

Party officials said they were doing “quality checks” on the results and found “inconsistencies in the reporting” of the data from the caucus sites after voting on Monday.

Voters poured into more than 1,600 schools, community centres and other public locations around Iowa, the first state to choose a November election challenger to Republican president Donald Trump.

“In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,” state party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” she said, adding the underlying data and paper trail were sound.

Iowa voters were meeting to render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa opinion polls.

Long lines and heavy crowds were reported in some locations, but doors to the caucus sites closed and the process began at 7pm local time, 1am UK time on Tuesday.

Rural Iowa is the first test in the state-by-state battle to pick a Democratic nominee to face Mr Trump in the November 3 election.

After more than a year of campaigning and more than $800 million in spending, the results in Iowa will begin to provide answers for a party desperately trying to figure out how to beat the businessman-turned-president.

At the caucus sites, voters gathered in groups by candidate preference in a public display of support.

If a candidate did not reach a threshold of support of 15 per cent of voters, the total needed to be considered viable, that candidates’ supporters were released to back another contender, leading to a further round of persuasion.

“We need a candidate who can bring our party together,” Warren told a caucus at a high school in Des Moines. “We need all our Democrats united. Most of all, you need someone who’s going to inspire people: Democrats, independents and Republicans.”

Republicans were also holding Iowa caucuses on Monday, with Mr Trump, who has around 90 per cent support in his party, declared the projected winner by various media outlets.