iowa-caucuses:-democratic-nomination-race-heats-up-as-supporters-vote-for-favourite-candidate-to-take-on-donald-trump

Democratic presidential candidates are trying to fire up voters in Iowa as they prepare to choose their favoured candidate to take on Donald Trump in November.

The Monday night caucuses, seen as a close four-way race, is the effective starting gun for actual voters to select a Democratic nominee to challenge Mr Trump in the 2020 US presidential election.

Victory in Iowa will not guarantee anyone the party nomination, but could provide their campaign with crucial momentum in the race as it helps shape initial perceptions among voters.

Many candidates have spent the past few weeks campaigning in the Midwest state, which is always the first to vote.

The president’s popularity within his own party is so high that his nomination is all but a formality (Getty Images)

While there are also Republican caucuses on Monday, with Joe Walsh and Bill Weld running against Mr Trump, the president’s popularity within his own party is such that his nomination is all but a formality.

Public opinion polls show a close race among the top of the 11 Democratic contenders vying to oust Mr Trump from the White House later this year.

Some suggest Bernie Sanders has risen to be the favourite in Iowa while others show him as the joint-favourite with former vice president Joe Biden.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, are not far behind.

Mr Sanders, who lost out on the nomination to Hillary Clinton four years ago, has had to stay behind in Washington to attend Mr Trump’s impeachment trial.

Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders (REUTERS)

But the 78-year-old’s supporters, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are campaigning on his behalf in Iowa.

Voters, who will gather at more than 1,600 caucus sites in Iowa, will begin their night on Monday by declaring support for their preferred presidential candidate.

At a caucus, voters gather at local precincts and declare support for their chosen candidate – then some have an opportunity to switch sides.

After the first round of lobbying, supporters of eliminated candidates can make a second choice.

But for the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results and there is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

Each set of results represents a different stage of the caucus.

The new rules for Monday’s contest were mandated by the Democratic National Committee in a bid to make the process more transparent.

In the past, Iowa Democrats reported only one set of results: the number of state convention delegates won by each candidate through the caucus process.

Democrats choose their party’s eventual White House nominee based on national convention delegates and the state delegates are used to determine those totals in Iowa.

As the event that kick starts the primary season race, Iowa can help shape perceptions among voters.

The primaries contest goes on until early June, and moves on to New Hampshire next Tuesday.