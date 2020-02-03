iowa-caucuses-2020:-live-updates-as-democrats-face-their-first-test

For complete coverage of the Iowa caucuses, download the CBS News app.Democratic candidates have been campaigning in Iowa for nearly a year, and today, their campaigns face a key test as voters turn out for the first nominating contest of 2020, the Iowa caucuses. A guide to how the Iowa caucuses workIt’s been a tight race that pits moderate Democrats against progressives. The top tier reflects this split: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren represent those who believe the systems in Washington have worked against middle- and working-class Americans for too long and need to be overthrown. On the moderate side, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, both of whom argue that government programs need to be fixed, not scrapped. Amy Klobuchar, who has delivered solid performances in recent debates, is still trying to crack the top tier, and she, too, is running as a moderate.The campaign has been disrupted for the last couple of weeks by the Senate impeachment trial, which has demanded the near-constant presence of the four senators running for the Democratic nomination, Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar and Michael Bennet, taking them off the campaign trail for days at a time.Because the Senate adjourned for the weekend, all the major candidates were able to blanket the state, making their closing arguments to fire up supporters and try to win over some of the undecided voters. Iowa’s results have typically predicted the Democratic nominee. In recent years, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and John Kerry all won the caucuses.

“Viability threshold” and the Iowa caucuses

Unlike a primary, a caucus is not a “one person, one vote” system. Instead, Iowans will be electing delegates through a complex process that dates back to the 19th century. There are no ballots, and caucus-goers aren’t technically voting for candidates but rather for delegates who support a given candidate. If a candidate fails to attract 15% of support from caucus goers at a caucus location, that candidate will not clear the “viability threshold,” meaning that candidates’ supporters will have to either pick another candidate or their votes will not count. This process is called realignment.This realignment process is critical. If your candidate wasn’t viable and you’re looking for a new group, viable campaigns will be competing to try to win you over. If you’re part of a well-organized campaign on the cusp of viability, your team will be desperately trying to try to pick off supporters of other non-viable campaigns. The best organized campaigns, with well-trained and experienced people on their side, are in strong positions to increase their size on caucus night. — Musadiq Bidar and Adam Brewster

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Possible scenarios for Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg

The final CBS News Iowa Battleground Tracker offers a statistical simulation of the caucuses and some scenarios that might unfold on Monday. It looks like a close contest heading in, and the top candidates are all poised to win national delegates.To show what could happen — and more importantly, why — we continued interviewing likely caucus-goers this week for their first- and second-choice preferences in our polling, then combined it with data on Iowa voters generally, and how the caucus system works across the state’s counties and districts.Monday dawns with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden even in first-choice support at 25% each in our baseline model, Pete Buttigieg very close behind at 21%, and Elizabeth Warren at 16%, also in position to accrue some national delegates. Amy Klobuchar is at 5% in our baseline estimate, and all other candidates are under 5%.Read full results here.