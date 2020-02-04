iowa-caucus-results:-no-winner-announced-after-delay-due-to-“inconsistencies”

18m ago

Iowa senators and governor are confident “every last vote will be counted”

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds defended the caucuses and Iowa’s privileged spot in the presidential nominating process in a statement they released Tuesday about the delay in reporting the results.”Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard,” they wrote.Reynolds, Grassley and Ernst, all Republicans, declined to criticize Democrats, and said that the process “is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results.” They also noted that the caucuses are supported by President Trump, who tweeted about the caucuses and also blamed Democrats for the delay. “It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault,” he wrote Tuesday morning. “As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!”Mindful that the reporting failures would prompt more questions about whether Iowa should continue to be the first state to vet presidential nominees, Reynolds, Ernst and Grassley said of their state, “Iowa’s large population of independent voters and its practice of careful deliberation contributes greatly to the national presidential primary and makes it the ideal state to kick off the nominating process.”

Updated 3:00 AM

Iowa Democratic Party chair says they hope to announce results later Tuesday

Iowa Democratic Party is doing “quality control” on caucus data

The Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price said just after 2 a.m. ET that results will be provided “later today,” although he did not specify what time.Price said he wanted to emphasize this is a “reporting issue, not a hack” and “this is why we have a paper trail.” Price said they are “validating every piece of data against our paper trail” and they are updating the campaigns. “We have backups for this reason,” he said.

Updated 2:05 AM

Greene County chair said none of the precincts could get caucus app to work even before caucuses began

Greene County Chair Christina Henning said that earlier on Monday, before the caucuses began, that none of her precinct chairs were able to make the app work. “We knew it wasn’t going to work and were prepared to call it in,” she told CBS News. Here’s a screenshot of the app, obtained by CBS News:

She said that as a group they decided they would not use the app and would instead call in the results. She said she was relieved they had made this decision early in the day because it made the rest of the night easier. “We were relieved that we were going to call it in.” Asked if the IDP knew and signed off on the decision not to use the app, she said yes, that “our district organizer knew.” Henning said she received a text message from the IDP district organizer before the caucuses advising her to call in her results rather than using the app. The reporting process in Greene County went like this:Precinct chairs hand-delivered the results to HenningHenning then received a phone call from IDP and started reading the results to themAll the reports are in as of 1:10 a.m. ET, February 4. — Katie Ross Dominick contributed to this report.

Updated 2:05 AM

Polk County Democratic Party chair calls results mayhem “bittersweet”

The chair of Democratic Party in Polk County, the largest county by population in Iowa, said the lack of results was “bittersweet.” “We had a good night, our volunteers worked their hearts out, but now, who knows?” said Sena Bagniewski.Bagniewski said there was strong turnout and the caucuses were well-organized in Polk County, which includes the state capital, Des Moines. However, he said the “app didn’t work,” and county party officials were willing to bring in state party officials, who turned them away. Now, a county party official is asking precinct chairs to take pictures of the result and email them to her. — Ed O’Keefe

Updated 2:05 AM

Buttigieg campaign tweets out precinct results amid caucus chaos

As the Iowa Democratic Party worked to validate the results from the state’s 1,678 precincts, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign shared what it said are results from specific precincts across the state.Ben Halle, the Iowa communications director for the former South Bend mayor, posted on Twitter what he claimed were caucus math worksheets from more than a dozen precincts that Halle said he won.

The official results from the Iowa Democratic Party, however, have been delayed due to “inconsistencies” in the reporting system.

Updated 2:59 AM

Pete Buttigieg celebrates his showing in Iowa

Pete Buttigieg speaks before official Iowa results reported

He may not have the official results to prove it, but Pete Buttigieg was nonetheless taking a victory lap as he addressed his supporters in Iowa. “An improbable hope became an undeniable reality,” Buttigieg told a cheering crowd. “We don’t know all the results, but we know that by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa you have shocked the nation.” In fact, no results at all had posted on the Iowa Democratic Party website when Buttigieg made his speech, and they have still not posted because of problems the IDP had with “inconsistencies” in the reporting of the caucus results.Buttigieg has been pitching himself to voters as a candidate who can pull in moderates and “what we like to call future former Republicans,” and unite the country against President Trump in November. He also addressed an “awful lot of skeptics” who said bridging divides between Americans who disagree is naive and risky. “Iowa, you have proved those skeptics wrong,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg takes the stage to address supporters during his caucus night watch party on February 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Updated 2:05 AM

Trump campaign calls Iowa Democratic caucuses “sloppiest train wreck in history”

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale issued a statement late Monday slamming the Democratic party for the delayed Iowa caucus results.”Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history,” Parscale said. “It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process.”And he went on to taunt some of the Democratic presidential candidates who favor government-run health care: “[T]hese are the people who want to run our entire health care system?”

Updated 2:05 AM

Hotlines: “All of our operators are currently busy”

Calls to the Iowa Democratic Party and the precinct chair hotline late Monday had the same recorded message: “Thank you for calling the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucus Hotline. All of our operators are currently busy. Your call will be answered in the order in which it was received. We look forward to talking to you soon.” — Steve Dorsey

Updated 3:33 AM

Bernie Sanders: This is the “beginning of the end for Donald Trump”

Bernie Sanders: “We’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa”

Standing with his family, Bernie Sanders called Monday night the “beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”Sanders said he has a “feeling” the results will be announced at “some point,” but he has a good feeling “we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”Pivoting to the president, Sanders told his supporters that whatever their political differences may be, the American people understand they cannot have a president who is a “pathological liar” and doesn’t understand the Constitution, Sanders said. The Vermont senator said all of that “divisiveness” will end when “we” are in the White House. Sanders went on to describe the failures of the country’s health care system, and the need for universal health care that doesn’t bankrupt families. He echoed his stances on making public colleges tuition free and canceling student debt.”Unlike the president of the United States, the American people, the American people understand that climate change is not a hoax, but is an existential threat to our country and the entire world,” Sanders said.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders with his wife Jane Sanders and family addresses supporters during his caucus night watch party on February 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Updated 12:03 AM

Biden campaign raises concerns about “acute failures” and “considerable flaws” in Iowa caucus reporting system

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign sent a letter to the leaders of the Iowa Democratic Party amid the delay in the Iowa caucus reporting system calling for additional information on its “considerable flaws.””The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed,” Dana Remus, general counsel of the Biden campaign, wrote. “Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide.”The Iowa Democratic Party held a call with the campaigns to explain the delay in reporting data, but Remus said the campaigns “deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond before any official results are released.” Until then, Biden is moving on to New Hampshire, Remus said. — Ed O’Keefe and Melissa Quinn

Updated 3:17 AM

Warren says Democrats are “one step closer” to beating Trump

Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters amid delay in Iowa results

Elizabeth Warren, following Klobuchar’s lead, took advantage of the airwaves and networks in need of content to deliver her speech.”It is too close to to call, so I’m just going to tell you what I do know,” Warren told her supporters.”You won!” a man in the crowd shouted in response, to cheers.The Massachusetts senator said they’re “one step closer” to beating President Trump, She then contrasted her childhood with the president’s. “The only thing Donald Trump values is Donald Trump,” Warren said. Warren said the Iowa caucuses show her agenda isn’t just a Democratic or progressive agenda, but an American agenda. Warren said she believes big dreams are still possible in America. Warren also hit on her signature issue: Rooting out corruption in the federal government.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters during her caucus night watch party on February 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Updated 3:32 AM

Klobuchar: “We are punching above our weight”

Amy Klobuchar addresses supporters ahead of Iowa results

Amy Klobuchar was the first candidate to take the stage at her Iowa headquarters in Des Moines to thank supporters and volunteers.”We know there’s delays but we know one thing: we are punching above our weight,” Klobuchar said. “My heart is full tonight.”Klobuchar characterized herself as a unifying candidate who can attract support from not only Democrats, but also independents and moderate voters to defeat Mr. Trump in November.”Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who have had enough of the name-calling and the mudslinging have a candidate to vote for in November,” Klobuchar said. “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that our fired-up Democrats will march to victory alongside a big coalition of Independents and moderate Republicans that see this election just as we do.”

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar addresses supporters, as her husband John Bessler (L) looks on, at her caucus night watch party before results come in on February 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Minnesota senator contrasted herself with the president, who, she said, is using a playbook that seeks to “divide and demoralize,” while she aims to “unite and lead.””If you want a Democratic nominee who can make our tent bigger and our coalition wider and our coattails longer, if want that, I know you and I will fight for you,” Klobuchar said. “If you are sick and tired of the extremes in our politics and the noise and the nonsense, you have a home with me.”Klobuchar said she is shifting her focus to New Hampshire, which will hold its primary February 11, and intends to travel to the state immediately.”Somehow, some way I’m getting on a plane tonight to New Hampshire,” she said. “And we are bringing this ticket to New Hampshire.”

Updated 11:45 PM

Iowa Democratic Party says it found “inconsistencies” in reporting – no “hack or intrusion”

The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party said in a statement that they found “inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” but said it is “simply a reporting issue.”The full statement reads: “We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.” — Adam Brewster

Updated 11:54 PM

Iowa Democrats to brief campaigns soon

The Iowa Democratic Party will be holding a call with presidential campaigns soon to explain the delay in reporting data, multiple officials on rival campaigns tell CBS News. — Ed O’Keefe and Cara Korte

Updated 11:54 PM

Younger voters concerned about climate change and income inequality

Entrance polling shows some significant differences between older and younger caucus-goers on the issues. While 44% of those aged 30 and older named health care as the most important issue, it was the top concern for just 32% of those ages 17-29. Nearly as many young voters, 31%, said climate change was the most important issue.A quarter of the under-30 caucus attendees named income inequality as the most important issue, compared to 15% of older voters. Iowa caucus attendees under age 45 are more likely to support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan. Voters age 45 and over are evenly split.

— Melissa Herrmann and Paula Cohen

Updated 11:23 PM

Iowa Democratic party is doing “quality control” on caucus data

Iowa Democratic Party is doing “quality control” on caucus data

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) says that it has not yet released any data. It is doing “quality control” on the data right now. In a statement, IDP spokesperson Mandy McClure said, “the integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”The IDP had said it would offer more transparency this year than in prior years, disclosing first-preference results, the final alignment of the caucus-goers and the projected number of state party convention delegates candidates will get, based on the precinct caucus results.The Democratic National Committee explained to CBS News that “quality control” means that party officials are combing through the reported data for discrepancies that could be related to human error. For instance, if 50 people caucused in 2016 at a given location, and turnout is 500 on Monday, this would prompt officials to return to the precinct and re-check the data to see if someone inadvertently entered an extra “0” to the count.The DNC offered no estimate on when the state party would report results. The screens at the Iowa Event Center, which is the results reporting venue, have said for hours “Results coming soon.” — Arden Farhi and Anthony Salvanto

Updated 10:56 PM

How the early primary and caucus states help shape the election

How the early primary and caucus states help shape the election

There are only 155 delegates up for grabs in the three contests following the Iowa caucuses. Still, these early states can help shape the election moving forward. LaCrai Mitchell, Alex Tin and Nicole Sganga discuss how the presidential hopefuls plan to make their mark in the next month.

Updated 10:21 PM

Warren urges unity in remarks to Democratic caucus-goers in Des Moines

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses a caucus in the gymnasium at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Elizabeth Warren preached a message of unity before a caucus at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines kicked off.”I’m here because I know how to fight and I know how to win,” Warren said. “We start with a candidate who can bring our party together. We need all Democrats united.”The Massachusetts senator, who departed Washington for Iowa after the end of closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial Monday afternoon, also posed for photos with supporters.In her last-minute pitch, Warren stressed that Democrats’ number one job in November is to defeat Mr. Trump. Their second job, she added, is to “elect Democrats up and down the ballot.””2020 is our moment in history, our moment to make this the America of our best values, our moment for keeping promises, our moment to dream big, fight hard and win,” she told caucus-goers.” — Zak Hudak and Melissa Quinn

Updated 9:55 PM

Mike Bloomberg: “Nothing magical about California and the first day of the Iowa caucus”

While the rest of the field is in Iowa Mike Bloomberg spent the day traveling throughout California, telling voters he plans to put significant resources on the ground — including 800 paid and part-time staffers.The state offers the biggest delegate prize of the Super Tuesday states.Still, Bloomberg told CBS News, “there’s nothing magical about California and the first day of the Iowa caucus.””It just worked out in the schedule — there’s no reason to have it on any one day. California is a very big state with a lot of delegates, so you’d obviously come here more,” he told CBS News.Bloomberg said he isn’t worried about Monday night’s results in Iowa, and added that he is more interested in traveling the country and talking to voters, not just in the Super Tuesday states, but also in the key battleground states Democrats need to win back to defeat President Trump. He even touted his own rise with voters, saying, “You see the crowds showing up. Just take a look at how many cameras there were on the stage.” Read more here.— Tim Perry

Updated 9:54 PM

Steyer makes his case ahead of caucuses

Tom Steyer makes his case ahead of Iowa caucuses

Tom Steyer has outspent his Democratic opponents in Iowa, but it remains to be seen if that will yield delegates for him in the caucuses. The candidate talks Trump, climate change, and the economy with CBSN ahead of the nation’s first primary contest.

Updated 9:39 PM

CBS News projects Trump will win GOP caucuses

CBS News projects Donald Trump will win the GOP caucuses in Iowa. The president has no competitive challenger within his party. Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Congressman Joe Walsh are challenging him.

Updated 10:45 PM

Iowa caucus-goers are older and mostly white

Who turned out for the Iowa caucuses?

Entrance polling provides a look at the voters attending the Iowa caucuses: 42% are male and 58% are female; 92% are white and 8% are non-white. Iowa caucus-goers are about evenly split between college graduates and those with no college degree. The largest age group is voters 65 and older, who account for 30% of this year’s attendees. About 21% of caucus-goers are in the youngest age group, 17-29; another 21% are ages 30-44; and 28% are ages 45-64.But this year’s Iowa-caucus goers are younger overall than in 2016: 44% are under 45 this year, compared to 37% in the 2016 Iowa entrance poll. In terms of political philosophy, 25% say they are very liberal, 42% are somewhat liberal, 31% are moderate, and 2% describe themselves as conservative.— Melissa Herrmann

Updated 8:45 PM

Precincts in Iowa’s largest county running out of voter registration forms, county Democratic chair says

Sean Bagniewski, chairman of the Polk County Democrats, tweeted precincts in the county are running out of voter registration forms.”We printed tens of thousands of extra voter registration forms and some precincts are still running out. We’re making copies and deliveries to get them covered, but this Caucus is gonna be the big one,” he tweeted roughly 20 minutes before the caucuses began.Polk County is Iowa’s most populous county and includes Des Moines, the state capital.

Updated 8:48 PM

Caucus doors close as first-in-the-nation contest officially begins

It is 8 p.m. on the East Coast — the doors have just closed, and the Iowa caucuses are underway. CBS News estimates a four-way race between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for initial preference.

Updated 8:25 PM

Majority of Iowa caucus-goers want a candidate who can beat Trump, rather than one who agrees with them

The majority of Iowa caucus-goers said they would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can beat Donald Trump (61%) as opposed to a candidate who agrees with them on major issues. Health care was the most important issue for Democratic caucus-goers in deciding which candidate to support, according to the results of entrance polling. When asked which issue matters most in their decision, 41% of Iowa caucus attendees said health care, 21% said climate change, 16% said income inequality, and 14% said foreign policy.

Over half of Iowa caucus attendees this year also said they support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. About a third of Iowa caucus-goers said that today was their first caucus. Two-thirds of today’s Iowa caucus-goers said they decided which candidate to support in January or before that; 20% said they decided in the last few days; and 11% said they decided who to vote for today.

– Melissa Herrmann

Updated 9:31 PM

CBS News estimates a four-way race among Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren

Updated 8:49 PM

“If it’s not Bernie, we’ll be prepared to run against whoever it is,” says Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter

Trump campaign communications director talks Iowa and Democrats

Updated 8:49 PM

Iowa female farmers on what they are looking for in a Democratic candidate

Farmers talk health care and trade wars ahead of Iowa caucus

Billie Wilson, Chris Henning, Ellen Walsh-Rosmann and LaVon Griffieon are all farmers with a passion for politics. They told CBS News’ Janet Shamlian that each will caucus for a Democrat in Iowa.”I think all of them can beat Donald Trump,” said 33-year-old Walsh-Rosmann.She’s a mother of two who thinks Elizabeth Warren can revitalize farm country.”I want to make sure that people my age and peers are coming back and they have a reason to come back to rural America,” she said.Henning, 72, has only decided she’s not supporting Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.”My issues are their age, their health and their stamina,” Henning said. “They’re older than me and— and I think I’m too old to run for office.”Like many of her rural neighbors, healthcare is an issue for 66-year-old Wilson.”In small towns, most people don’t have anybody that pays their insurance. Even, you know, even the small businesses don’t provide insurance,” Wilson said. “So everybody is in the same boat.” LaVon Griffieon, 63, is concerned about the economy. “In 2012, we had soybeans that were $15, and now they’re at $8. That’s half,” Griffieon said.

Updated 9:46 PM

Trump surrogates stump for president in Iowa ahead of caucuses

Eric Trump speaks during a “Keep Iowa Great” press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 3, 2020. Also on stage: Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, Eric’s wife Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

While all eyes are on the Democrats, top officials from Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign are also in Iowa for the Republican caucuses.The president’s two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, joined Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and other surrogates for a press conference in West Des Moines, during which the group blasted the Democratic presidential candidates and highlighted Mr. Trump’s accomplishments in his first three years in office.Trump Jr. was interrupted by a protester who said that since his father’s election, there has been a spike in attacks on Jewish people in the U.S. The protester was escorted out of the event.Parscale told the audience he believes Bernie Sanders will “do well,” while Trump Jr. suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deliberately designed the impeachment proceedings to coincide with the runup to the Iowa caucuses, ensuring Sanders would be stuck in Washington for BIden’s benefit.Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to social media to share memories from the 2016 Iowa caucuses. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas topped the vast Republican field in Iowa in 2016. — Melissa Quinn and Ben Mitchell

Updated 9:10 PM

Picking someone who can beat Trump is weighing on caucus-goers’ minds — except those who support Sanders, says CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe

Why Iowa plays major role in picking the president

Updated 6:10 PM / February 3, 2020

The results: Here’s what to expect

On caucus night, the Iowa Democratic Party will release three sets of results: the popular vote from the first alignment, the popular vote after the realignment, and the number of state delegate equivalents a candidate wins. The person who wins the most state delegate equivalents will technically win the Iowa caucuses because that number will determine how many delegates the candidate wins for the national convention.Depending on the size of the precinct, the process can take a couple of hours, but some results are expected to start coming in around 9:00 p.m. ET. The bulk of the results will likely come in a couple of hours later. CBS News will have results on the air and CBSN will be broadcasting live from Iowa.Read more in CBS News Daily Trail Markers here.— Caitlin Conant and Anthony Salvanto

Updated 6:03 PM / February 3, 2020

Senators running for president depart Capitol

Updated 4:18 PM / February 3, 2020

How many times have candidates visited Iowa from 1/1/2019 to 2/2/2020?

These are the seven candidates competing in Iowa. Michael Bennet and Tulsi Gabbard decided to focus their efforts elsewhere and stopped campaigning in Iowa months ago. These counts date from January 1, 2019 to February 2, 2020, beginning either when the candidate started an exploratory committee or filed with the FEC, whichever came first.Linked to the candidates’ names are their heat maps, which tell the story of where they’ve spent their time in Iowa over the past year.Joe BidenTrips: 22Total Days Spent: 61Total Campaign Events: 136Pete ButtigiegTrips: 25Total Days Spent: 64Total Campaign Events: 167Amy KlobucharTrips: 32Total Days Spent: 69Total Campaign Events: 206Bernie SandersTrips: 20Total Days Spent: 58Total Campaign Events: 145Tom SteyerTrips: 13Total Days Spent: 36Total Campaign Events: 78Elizabeth WarrenTrips: 27Total Days Spent: 59Total Campaign Events: 119Andrew Yang**Trips: 15Total Days Spent: 53Total Campaign Events: 171 (**Yang campaigned in Iowa starting in August of 2018. These numbers reflect his trips since January of 2019.)— Adam Brewster and Musadiq Bidar

Updated 2:21 PM / February 3, 2020

Will Iowa caucuses predict the Democratic nominee? In 7 of the past 9 contested Democratic races, it did.

The Iowa caucuses are always closely watched and exhaustively analyzed — but how often do they accurately predict which candidate will be the eventual nominee?A look at recent political history shows Iowa voters often pick a winner — but not always.In the past 11 presidential races, the Iowa Democratic caucus correctly predicted the Democratic nominee seven times. Iowa was only wrong about the Democratic nominee twice. (Two times, an incumbent was running, so there was no Iowa race.)So, in seven out of the nine contested Iowa Democratic caucuses, the person who won Iowa became the party’s nominee.The Republican caucuses in the state have not predicted the party’s nominee as frequently. In the past 11 races, the nominee was predicted by the Iowa caucuses only four times. Three times, an incumbent was running, so there was no Iowa race. So, in four out of the eight contested Iowa Republican caucuses, the state’s winner became the party’s nominee.Read more here.

Updated 1:29 PM / February 3, 2020

Caucus facts

Caucuses begin at 8 p.m. ET. The presidential preference part of the night, when caucus-goers elect delegates for their chosen candidate will likely take an hour or two. This is the first year “satellite caucuses” will be open. Seventy-one sites will be set up to allow people who can’t leave their jobs or who are in assisted living facilities to participate. Iowans living outside the state may also caucus in the 25 sites in states outside of Iowa, plus three international sites, in France, Scotland and the Republic of Georgia.There are 1,678 precincts across Iowa.In 2016, 171,109 people showed up for the Democratic caucuses between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Clinton won by a margin of less than 0.5%. There are 41 delegates at stake in Iowa, out of the 3,979 pledged national delegates in the Democratic primary process. The winning candidate will need 1,991 pledged delegates to secure the nomination.— Adam Brewster and Musadiq Bidar

Updated 1:28 PM / February 3, 2020

Where the senators running for president plan to be on Caucus Night

The senators running for president are back in Washington today for the closing arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial. Bernie Sanders told reporters in the Capitol he’ll be on his way to Iowa after the arguments are over.Amy Klobuchar, also in the Capitol, said she’s “looking forward to hearing the arguments,” but once they’ve concluded, “I’m getting back there” to Iowa. Around midnight, she plans to go to New Hampshire. After an arrival in the wee hours of the morning, she plans to hit the trail with several events Tuesday.Warren did not say where she’d be on Caucus night, saying that it “depends on Mitch McConnell — he’s the one who controls the schedule.”Michael Bennet plans to go to New Hampshire this evening. — Katie Ross Dominick, Rob Legare, Adam Brewster, Grace Segers and Amber Ali

Updated 1:28 PM / February 3, 2020

Trump urges Republicans to caucus today

Although the president faces no significant threats in his reelection race, Mr. Trump wants Republican voters to caucus, too, touting recent trade deals his administration has reached.”Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE,” he wrote. “Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off!”The Republican Party is holding caucuses, though they haven’t attracted as much attention as the Democrats have. Still, the Trump campaign will have a substantial presence here, with 80 surrogates at caucus sites around Iowa. In 2016, Mr. Trump placed second to Ted Cruz here. This time around, only long-shot candidates Congressman Joe Walsh, of Illinois, and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld are challenging Mr. Trump for the GOP nomination.The president visited Des Moines on Thursday night for his first campaign rally in Iowa this year. Hundreds of people in the overflow crowd watched Mr. Trump speak on a big screen outside the venue. — Adam Brewster and Musadiq Bidar contributed.

Updated 7:59 AM / February 3, 2020

“Viability threshold” and the Iowa caucuses

Unlike a primary, a caucus is not a “one person, one vote” system. Instead, Iowans will be electing delegates through a complex process that dates back to the 19th century. There are no ballots, and caucus-goers aren’t technically voting for candidates but rather for delegates who support a given candidate. If a candidate fails to attract 15% of support from caucus goers at a caucus location, that candidate will not clear the “viability threshold,” meaning that candidates’ supporters will have to either pick another candidate or their votes will not count. This process is called realignment.This realignment process is critical. If your candidate wasn’t viable and you’re looking for a new group, viable campaigns will be competing to try to win you over. If you’re part of a well-organized campaign on the cusp of viability, your team will be desperately trying to try to pick off supporters of other non-viable campaigns. The best organized campaigns, with well-trained and experienced people on their side, are in strong positions to increase their size on caucus night. — Musadiq Bidar and Adam Brewster

Updated 5:03 PM / February 3, 2020

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Possible scenarios for Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg

The final CBS News Iowa Battleground Tracker offers a statistical simulation of the caucuses and some scenarios that might unfold on Monday. It looks like a close contest heading in, and the top candidates are all poised to win national delegates.To show what could happen — and more importantly, why — we continued interviewing likely caucus-goers this week for their first- and second-choice preferences in our polling, then combined it with data on Iowa voters generally, and how the caucus system works across the state’s counties and districts.Monday dawns with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden even in first-choice support at 25% each in our baseline model, Pete Buttigieg very close behind at 21%, and Elizabeth Warren at 16%, also in position to accrue some national delegates. Amy Klobuchar is at 5% in our baseline estimate, and all other candidates are under 5%.Read full results here.

