iowa-caucus-2020:-live-results-and-analysis

It’s almost time for voters to weigh in.

We’re now two days away from the official kickoff of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, and it begins in Iowa with its traditional (and convoluted) caucuses.

Polls show a very crowded race — by one measure, it’s the tightest Iowa contest at this stage since at least 1980 — with the top tier of candidates all bunched up: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Amy Klobuchar, a senator from next-door Minnesota, has also been rising in recent state surveys. And sizable numbers of would-be caucusgoers have told pollsters they’re unsure of their preferred candidate, or are open to changing their minds.

The fluid nature of the large field of candidates and the party’s overarching desire to boot Republican President Trump out of office have contributed to a fair bit of anxiety among Democratic partisans.

And that means all eyes are on the Hawkeye State.

This page will provide the latest news, context on the caucuses themselves, dispatches from the field and some of what Iowans are telling us about the race and the candidates. And then on Monday night, it’ll offer live-updating results. So bookmark it, and come back through Monday.

