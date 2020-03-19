ioc’s-$2.5-billion-virus-conflict-of-interest

The International Olympic Committee, publicly at least, has its head buried firmly in the sand.

At a time when park footy games are being cancelled, when going to a busy pub is a prohibited activity, the IOC is forging ahead unperturbed with plans for the Tokyo 2020 Games amid the deadly global coronavirus outbreak.

More than 11,000 athletes are expected to compete at the Games. About 600,000 overseas visitors have been touted to visit Japan, a densely-populated nation of nearly 130 million people.

This at a time of government-mandated social isolation. Of everyone in the global community being urged to play their part in containing a virus that could kill millions of human beings.

Any hint that the Games might be cancelled or postponed, whether from Japanese officials or veteran IOC member Dick Pound, have been swiftly struck down by the IOC. The Games are scheduled from July 24 to August 9 and they will proceed. Period.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers are taking advice from the World Health Organisation, which declared coronavirus a global pandemic just a week ago. WHO is a massive bureaucracy with arms all over the world, which is consistently slow to act.

Global pandemics are bad for politics and business, WHO well knows. Coronavirus seems quite bad for a fast-approaching Olympics, but WHO offers advice, not directives.

The IOC may be trying to pass the buck to WHO for now, but Olympic bosses have the ultimate say on Tokyo 2020. The defiance thus far of what is happening not just in sport, but in hospitals around the world, has been unnerving. Resolve has yet to be dented by awful reality. Once admirable, such resolve is now bordering on callousness.

This is an unprecedented situation, yes. Only world war has previously stopped the Olympics. It is a time for rational leadership and the IOC has instead confounded.

Dissent is starting to emerge. The French and Spanish Olympic committees have expressed serious reservations, as have individual athletes. The Australian Olympic Committee still has not. It is, publicly at least, being led blindly by the IOC.

“If everybody’s planning for the Games, then we must plan for the Games as well, because that’s our obligation to the athletes,” AOC chef de mission Ian Chesterman said on Thursday.

And so we forge on with plans to send our athletes to Tokyo 2020. The AOC position will only change in line with IOC advice. Athlete welfare is the No.1 priority, the IOC and AOC claim; which rings false when many sports have shut down to protect athletes and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Forging on is not best practice. It is tiptoeing around health guidelines rather than giving them due respect. Chesterman pointed out that the AFL and NRL are playing on in Australia, as some means of justification, when the Aussie footy codes are outliers.

The AFL and NRL fear going broke if they don’t play on and protect their broadcasting revenue. They have made a deal with the devil to keep the cash flowing in, with inadequate reserves having been set aside for the mother of all rainy days. The same should no apply to the IOC.

Yet it’s largely about the money with the IOC too. We’re talking about the biggest show in sport (alongside the FIFA World Cup) and the broadcasting deals are mind-boggling.

The IOC’s two deals with US Olympic broadcaster NBC – struck in 2011 and 2014, running through to the 2032 Games – are worth a combined $US12 billion. That’s $21 billion Australian, on the dismal mid-outbreak exchange rate.

NBC specifically paid $US1.45 billion ($2.53 billion) for Tokyo 2020 and last December, revealed that it already had more than $US1 billion in national advertising commitments. It paid $1.23 billion ($2.15 billion) for Rio 2016 and managed to turn a record $US250 million ($430 million) profit.

Tokyo 2020, like previous Games, caters to the US mega-deal. Finals are scheduled for the morning, to hit prime-time in America. Cash is king. Especially when that cash amounts to 11 figures, in one nation alone.

NBC is insured in the worst-case scenario of a Tokyo 2020 cancellation and has predicted no losses, but would of course miss out on its enormous profit. The IOC would lose $2.53 billion.

It’s a serious conflict of interest in the decision-making process. So is Japan’s financial commitment to the Games. The final budget, revealed last December, is $22 billion. The hoped-for economic impact of the Olympics and Paralympics is $530 billion. How many lives is such a windfall worth?

Yes, there is genuine empathy for the plight of the athletes. IOC president Thomas Bach is a former Olympic gold medallist, in a team fencing event at the 1976 Montreal Games.

Yes, it would be awful if the Games were unable to be held this year. But would it really be so bad, logistical apocalypse aside, if it were postponed until 2021?

Currently, athletes are living in a state of uncertainty. Their training has been impacted. Some are yet to qualify and have no idea exactly what the qualification process now looks like, given that major trial events seem infeasible amid limits on public gatherings.

The Spanish Olympic committee fears that it simply won’t be able to send adequately-prepared athletes. It would be a compromised Olympics, when the whole idea is showcasing athletes in their finest form.

And somehow, more than 11,000 athletes from over 200 nations will have to ensure – amid a mass global outbreak – that their athletes are free of coronavirus and will remain so for the duration of their preparations, then the actual Games. The probability seems miniscule.

Going to the Olympics is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for many athletes. It needn’t be a chance missed if the Games can’t proceed this year. Why not 2021? UEFA’s Euro 2020 football tournament, a massive event in its own right, will now run next year.

Publicly, there’s been barely a crack in the IOC’s commitment to holding Tokyo 2020 as scheduled. Bach has apparently been just as adamant in speaking with national Olympic committees, which he did on Wednesday night.

The AOC’s press conference on Thursday, where Chesterman and chief executive Matt Carroll were grilled by incredulous reporters, reported a full steam ahead approach. There is no Plan B at this stage.

“They (IOC) have not talked about postponement at all in any conversation to date, and they have not talked about cancellation,” Carroll said.

“The decision of postponement or cancellation is their decision. It may be they have to make that decision.”

It was the one small admission from the AOC. Surely, there is the genuine prospect of postponement of cancellation. It seems grossly irresponsible to host a mass gathering of people, in the name of sport and television fortunes, during a viral explosion that will kill many people.

“We are in solidarity with the whole of society to do everything to contain the virus,” Bach has said. He has also declared that he must safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport.

The first point must come first. Bach has bided his time to see if both will be possible with regards to Tokyo 2020, but he is yet to entertain any rethink of this Olympics.

For now, the IOC’s head remains firmly in the sand. Publicly, at least.

Faster, higher, stronger. Not when it comes to leadership amid a human crisis.

