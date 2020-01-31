Invoice Gates' daughter Jennifer engaged to equestrian boyfriend Nayel Nassar

The freshest luxurious and A Listing news

Billionaire Invoice Gates’ daughter Jennifer shared happy news on Instagram the outdated day, as she published she and her equestrian boyfriend Nayel Nassar are in actuality engaged.

Jennifer shared images of their iciness wonderland proposal, announcing Nassar had “fully swept me off my feet” over a romantic weekend.

Jennifer, who could be a aggressive equestrian, captioned her post, “Nayel Nassar, you is probably one among a form. Fully swept me off my toes this previous weekend, stunning me in the largest region over one among our many shared passions. I will be able to’t wait to utilize the rest of our lives studying, increasing, laughing and loving collectively. Yes 1,000,000 cases over.”





Her mother, Melinda Gates, used to be one among essentially the most aroused in the feedback and spoke back, “So cheerful for you and @nayelnassar!”

Nassar also posted a varied series of images, which integrated footage of Jennifer laughing and a closer rep a study her diamond ring – which appears to be like to be a sq. reduce diamond ring with baguette diamonds on the side. He began off his post with the phrases, “SHE SAID YES!!”





He persevered, “I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world honest about now. Jenn, you is probably the entirety I could rep presumably imagined..and so mighty more. I will be able to’t wait to take care of increasing collectively through this journey called lifestyles, and I simply can’t factor in mine without you anymore.”

“Like you bigger than you may presumably factor in,” he persevered, “and thanks for making each day in actuality feel like a dream to me. Right here’s to with out a end in sight!”

Jennifer spoke back in the feedback that she used to be “crying again”, and persevered, “or no longer it is comely lifestyles is ideally honorable rn you’re the entirety to me.”

Fellow heiress Georgina Bloomberg, the daughter of Michael Bloomberg, congratulated the pair in the feedback and wrote, “Like you guys and so happy for you.”





Every other more candid represent of the pair used to be released on Instagram by Evergate Stables, a talented equestrian group which she jam up with the abet of her father Invoice Gates (who reportedly purchased a $16m estate in direction of it).

The represent used to be of Nassar and Jennifer embracing and used to be captioned, “We’re previous aroused to to congratulate @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar on their engagement! 🎉🎊🎈Your entire Evergate Stables group is cheerful for the happy couple!”





Jennifer is the daughter of Invoice and Melinda Gates. Her father is the second richest billionaire in the world because of his Microsoft empire, following in the again of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a estimated fortune of $96.5 billion in step with Forbes.

Moreover her knowledgeable demonstrate leaping profession, she may be currently a clinical student and beforehand graduated from Stanford University.

Nassar and Jennifer appear to rep been relationship since no longer lower than 2017, with Jennifer appearing for the first time on Nassar’s Instagram fable in a Valentine’s Day post that three hundred and sixty five days.