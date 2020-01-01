investigation-launched-after-four-prisoners-develop life-threatening-tuberculosis

An investigation has been launched after four prisoners developed life-threatening tuberculosis (TB) while serving time behind bars.

The “cluster” of TB cases were confirmed at Parc Prison in Bridgend, Wales, where the prisoners contracted the disease in the past nine months.

Public Health Wales (PHW) will oversee the investigation at the 2000-capacity category B prison early in the new year. Screening sessions of staff, prisoners and visitors who were in close contact with those diagnosed will now take place later this month.

The NHS trust said it was now working closely with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board , HMP Parc, and Her Majesty’s Prison & Probation Service to investigate the matter further.

According to PHW, the men men diagnosed with TB have responded well to treatment. No outbreak has been declared at this time but the situation is being kept under active review.

They added that the infection can be treated with antibiotics and a complete cure would be possible in most cases.