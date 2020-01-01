investigation-launched-after-four-prisoners-develop life-threatening-tuberculosis

An investigation has been launched after four prisoners developed life-threatening tuberculosis (TB) while serving time behind bars.
The “cluster” of TB cases were confirmed at Parc Prison in Bridgend, Wales, where the prisoners contracted the disease in the past nine months.
Public Health Wales (PHW) will oversee the investigation at the 2000-capacity category B prison early in the new year. Screening sessions of staff, prisoners and visitors who were in close contact with those diagnosed will now take place later this month.
The NHS trust said it was now working closely with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board , HMP Parc, and Her Majesty’s Prison & Probation Service to investigate the matter further.
According to PHW, the men men diagnosed with TB have responded well to treatment. No outbreak has been declared at this time but the situation is being kept under active review.
They added that the infection can be treated with antibiotics and a complete cure would be possible in most cases.
Siôn Lingard, of Public Health Wales, said: “TB is difficult to catch and requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual for a person to become infected.
“Nevertheless, due to some prison staff being in close contact with prisoners with TB, we will be screening staff at the prison early in the new year.
“We regret any concern that this causes but it is obviously important that any cases of TB are identified and treated.
“The infection can be treated with antibiotics and complete cure is possible in most instances.”
TB, an infection usually affecting the lungs, requires prolonged exposure and close contact from transmission. It causes more deaths worldwide than any other single infectious disease, though most deaths are recorded in developing countries.
Government guidance issued for prison healthcare teams says that rates of TB are high and currently rising among people in prison. Any prisoners who have suffered with a cough of more than three weeks duration must be medically assessed for tuberculosis.
Treatment to cure TB is highly effective, with a combination of specific antibiotics usually taken for at least six months.
The emergence of TB strains resistant to certain drugs used in the treatment of TB is an increasing problem worldwide, most particularly in developing countries.