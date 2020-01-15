investigation-after-protesters-invade-antrim-pig-farm







Activists protested at a pig farm in Co Antrim

An investigation has been launched after a protest by environmental activists at a pig farm in Antrim.

The farm, in Cloughmills, was also visited by police after the protest in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Around 40 people from animal rights group Meat the Victims made their way to the farm and shared pictures and videos of their protest on social media.

Activists from Northern Ireland were joined by others from abroad at the protest.

The group complained about the conditions at the farm and claim to have taken one pig with them to an animal sanctuary.

A spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said that investigators had attended the farm following the protest.

“DAERA is aware of an incident during the early morning of Tuesday 14th Jan on a pig farm in County Antrim,” the DAERA spokesman said.

“DAERA inspectors followed up on the incident today and are currently investigating.

“The department is responsible under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011 in respect of farmed animals.”

Police said that a protest “involving a number of people at a farm in the Cloughmills area” was reported them at 4.30am on Tuesday morning.

“Police attended and spoke with the protesters who left the property shortly before 7am,” a spokesperson said.

“There were no reports of any criminal offence during the incident.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital