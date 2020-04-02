inventtv-hires-michael-weinberg-as-president-&-two-more-execs;-inks-overall-deal-with-dave-coulier

EXCLUSIVE: InventTV, the three-year-old production company behind reality series such as Southern Charm: New Orleans, Into Alaska, Bringing Up Bhabie and upcoming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is bolstering its executive ranks with three key hires as it expands into scripted television, live events and documentaries. The company, a subsidiary of Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman’s Los Angeles Media Fund, has tapped former Endemol Shine executive Michael Weinberg for the newly created role of President. Also joining are Jeff Marcus as EVP of Finance and Operations and Tiffany Alfaro as VP of Development. All will be based at the company’s Burbank office. Additionally, InventTV has signed its first overall deal with Dave Coulier. Under the pact, the Full House and Fuller House alum will focus on family-friendly scripted and non-scripted programming

In his new position, Weinberg will oversee the creation and development of new content for networks, cable, streamers and direct-to-consumer partners. He most recently served as EVP of Syndication at Endemol Shine, a division he founded. He played a key role in creating and developing shows such as Page Six TV, Steve Harvey, Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution, Superhuman and Love in the Wild. Prior to his stint at Endemol Shine, Weinberg was an Emmy-winning producer/showrunner on some of TV’s biggest hits including America’s Got Talent, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Just For Laughs, The Swan and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

“Michael is one of the most respected execs in the business and he brings a ton of experience and relationships to InventTV. We are now perfectly poised to take InventTV to the next level,” said Sergio Alfaro, CEO of InventTV.

“I am thrilled to be a part of InventTV, a young, vital company with so much opportunity for content distribution” said Weinberg.

Marcus will be overseeing the company’s corporate and production finance, while managing daily operations. Prior to InventTV, Jeff was SVP of Finance and Operations at T-Group Productions for nine years, from the inception of the company through its sale to Critical Content in 2018. During his tenure there, Marcus worked on 30 series and 11 specials/pilots including Mystery Diners, Disney Fairytale Weddings, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, Very Cavallari and Storage Hunters.

“Jeff’s combined production and financial expertise will be instrumental in expanding our infrastructure and helping us to grow in all facets of the business,” said Alfaro.

Tiffany Alfaro was named VP of Development after being a part of the team responsible for developing the upcoming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo, Bringing Up Bhabie on SnapChat, Chad Loves Michelle on OWN, Into Alaska on Animal Planet, and Southern Charm: New Orleans on Bravo. Prior to joining InventTV, she developed projects with Morocco Junction Entertainment, and MME and All3Media.