intrusion-from-bangladesh-will-be-dealt-with-firm-hand,-says-bsf

DIG informed that the BSF has requested police to carry out joint patrolling with BSF. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday cautioned that their stance against Bangladesh criminals should not be mistaken as a weakness and that intrusion from Bangladesh will be dealt with a firm hand.

“We have warned the BGB that this type of intrusion from Bangladesh miscreants will not be tolerated and it may lead to some untoward incidence and the troops have already been alerted to deal with it with firm hands,” said DIG, PRO, BSF, UK Nayal.

His statement comes in the wake of an increasing number of attacks by a gang of robbers from Bangladesh in the border areas. In the latest such attack, two BSF personnel were assaulted and a house robbed by the attackers who then fled back to Bangladesh.

He informed that the BSF has also requested police to carry out joint patrolling with BSF.

Asked if this is the handy work of a one single organised gang, the DIG said, “If you see the modus operandi of this group, it suggests that the group is the same.”

Stating that the gang knows where the marriage ceremony is going on, where they should target, the DIG said, “All of this gives hints that they have associates in the Indian side also.”

He further informed that they have requested the BGB to share the interrogation report of the apprehended person so that they can request police to take action against the Indian culprits who are working with the gang.

The DIG also confirmed that the gang was indeed operating from Bangladesh.

“We used sniffer dogs and they led us to the conclusion that they had come from Bangladesh and went back to Bangladesh after committing the crime,” he said.

Informing that the BSF is in communication with the Bangladesh Border Guard officers and have requested them to take firm action, the DIG said, “BGB has assured to ensure that such miscreants do not cross the border.”