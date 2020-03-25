introducing-indie-mixtape-sessions-on-instagram-live

With all live music gatherings put on hold for the foreseeable future — and some off the table entirely — we here at Indie Mixtape wanted to gather some of the artists we love to keep our spirits up while in quarantine. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be showcasing a variety of different artists on our Instagram account as they go live for a series of performances, stripped-down or otherwise. We left that decision entirely up to them! Sessions will last about 30 minutes, and fans are encouraged to get involved to ask questions or make requests in the comments.

To kick things off, we have a specia solo set from Cloud Nothings. Then, later in the week we have music from Pronoun and Vundabar.

Make sure you follow Indie Mixtape on Instagram for notifications about sessions going live and any possible changes. The below schedule is presented in EST.

THURS DAY 3/26

12: 30-1: 00 Cloud Nothings

2: 00-2: 30 Dogleg

3: 00-3: 30 Worriers

FRIDAY 3/27

1: 00-1: 30 Pronoun

3: 00-3: 30 Christian Lee Hutson

4: 00-5: 30 Vundabar

MONDAY 3/30

2: 30-3: 00 Diet Cig

3: 00-3: 30 Talker

We're still confirming artists and will be updating this schedule regularly, so watch this space as well as the Indie Mixtape socials for the latest.