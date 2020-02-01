interstate-255-rebuild-starts-saturday-for-about-50,000-illinois-motorists

The daily commute is about to change for 50,000 motorists in Illinois.The $64 million rehab and closure of a 7-mile span of Interstate 255 is scheduled to begin Feb. 1. Construction will stretch from Illinois Route 15 at its south end, to Old Collinsville Road at its north end.The work is being done in two segments. The north segment, between the Interstate 64 exit and Old Collinsville Road, is scheduled to be shut down Feb. 1 to mid-June, said Paul Grabowski, supervising field engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, District 8.“At that point we’ll switch to the south leg, from Interstate 64 to Route 15,” Grabowski said. “That portion we anticipate being completed by Thanksgiving of this year.”Shutting down traffic in both directions on the interstate makes it a little tougher for motorists, Grabowski said, but the construction timetable is much shorter and less expensive without staging it.“If we do it this way we get it all done in one season,” he said, adding that it also makes it a safer environment for construction workers and for motorists, who aren’t navigating a confusing construction zone.That stretch of 255 is typically traveled by at least 50,000 vehicles each day.While the interstate is closed, the existing pavement will be overlaid with about 4 inches of asphalt.