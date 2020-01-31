international-pupil-numbers-at-london-universities-at-decade-high,-original-prognosis-finds

Essentially the most trendy headlines in your inbox

The quantity of international students coming to leer at London universities reached a 10-365 days high closing 365 days.

In accordance to prognosis of recordsdata from the Higher Training Statistics Agency by the Mayor’s promotional agency London & Partners, the quantity of international students discovering out in the capital grew by 5.8 per cent on the outdated 365 days, to 125,035 students in 2018/19.

The entire quantity of in a foreign country students in London also grew for the sixth consecutive 365 days, with the London Faculty of Economics now having more corpulent-time undergraduates from exterior the UK, with 2,380 from the UK and 2,630 from in a foreign country.

The quantity of students from India and China grew by 35 and 20 per cent respectively in the period, with China final the capital’s finest international pupil market, with 25,650 students enrolled across London universities.

Scholars from the USA remained the second finest international pupil population in the capital with 7,460 students in 2018/19.

London & Partners’ Lalage Clay acknowledged: “These figures are an endorsement of our world-main universities.”

Deputy mayor for enterprise Rajesh Agrawal acknowledged: “I’m cheerful to leer folks worldwide picking London to pursue increased education.

There were 286,235 international students in the UK. in 2019, in accordance with the British Council.