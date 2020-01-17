international-fugitive-behind-huge-people-smuggling-ring-is-caught-in-uk

An international fugitive wanted in France for being part of a massive people-smuggling ring has been arrested in the UK.

Khanh Chan, 39, was convicted in his absence of transporting predominantly Vietnamese nationals through France.

From there, the migrants would be shifted onto a lorry and taken through the Channel ports into the UK or onto other European countries.

Chan, also known as Khanh Ngoc Nguyen, was sentenced to eight years in jail by the court in Paris last September.

He was accused of being active between 2015 and 2017.

Chan was initially believed to be in London, but National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators – working alongside French authorities – managed to track him down to an address in Bexhill-on-Sea, West Sussex.

He was arrested on Thursday on a European Arrest Warrant yesterday.

Chan will now be subject to extradition proceedings so he can be sent to France to serve his sentence.

Steve Reynolds, the NCA’s head of organised immigration crime operations, said: ‘We believe Chan was a significant player in an organised crime group responsible for smuggling migrants across the globe.

‘Working with our partners in France we managed to locate him here in the UK and will now seek his extradition so he can serve a prison sentence for offences he has already been convicted of in a French court.

‘People smugglers treat migrants like a commodity, and the tragic events last year in Essex demonstrated how little care for their safety these kinds of gangs have.

‘We’re determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised criminal networks involved in this type of offending.’

Last October, the bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in the trailer of an articulated refrigerator lorry in Grays, Essex.