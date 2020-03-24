Interactive map shows COVID-19 testing vs. confirmed cases by state

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
interactive-map-shows-covid-19-testing-vs.-confirmed-cases-by-state

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 09: 05 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 09: 05 AM CDT

(WAVY) – This interactive database created by WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

You May Also Like

two-new-cases-of-covid-19-in-st.-charles-county,-bringing-total-to-8

🔥Two new cases of COVID-19 in St. Charles County, bringing total to 8🔥

messenger:-an-alcoholic-finds-comfort-in-digital-family,-as-pandemic-shuts-down-meetings

🔥Messenger: An alcoholic finds comfort in digital family, as pandemic shuts down meetings🔥

us.-could-become-next-coronavirus-epicenter,-who-says

🔥U.S. could become next coronavirus epicenter, WHO says🔥

disney+-streaming-service-could-soon-feature-original-uk-series-and-films

🔥Disney+ streaming service could soon feature original UK series and films🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *