inter-milan-vs-ac-milan-live:-serie-a-commentary-stream,-latest-score-and-team-news-today

Antonio Conte’s side can take top spot in the Serie A standings with victory over their city rivals after Juventus’ shock defeat at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Former Manchester United duo Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young start while on-loan Alexis Sanchez is also named in the XI for the Nerazzurri.

But they face a Milan side who are unbeaten in their last five games after the return of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

2020-02-09T19:20:21.000Z

Tight at the topIt’s a huge opportunity for Antonio Conte’s side to capitalise on Juventus’ shock defeat at Hellas Verona yesterday.

Photo: APInter will go level on points with the Bianconeri if they win tonight. Despite possessing a better goal difference, Juventus have the better head-to-head after their 2-1 win at the San Siro earlier this season.The Nerazzurri must also be watchful of surprise package Lazio, who beat Parma 1-0 today to keep the pressure up on their title rivals.The two clubs face each other next week, underlining the importance of Inter getting themselves ahead with a win tonight. But against fierce rivals AC Milan, it won’t be an easy ride.

2020-02-09T19:15:21.083Z

Godin: We must keep Zlatan quietInter defender Diego Godin says limiting the service to Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be crucial in stopping AC Milan tonight.“It will be a crucial game in the first place for what it means for the fans of the derby,” said Godin to Rai Sport.Photo: AFP“There will be three points to obtain which are fundamental to the league and for the meaning the fixture has.“We all know Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is a great striker and a point of reference for Milan. We will try to limit him and remove the supply lines, and then try to win the game.“You win a derby match by remaining 120 per cent mentally and physically focused throughout.“We prepared both physically and mentally for the game throughout the week. You win by working as a team, doing great work in defence and taking advantage of opportunities.”

2020-02-09T19:11:00.526Z

Milan team news: Ibrahimovic back to lead lineMilan boss Stefano Pioli has handed a start to veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he sets up in a 4-2-3-1 shape.The Italian makes four changes from the 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona, bringing in Simon Kjaer, Andrea Conti in for Davide Calabria and Mateo Musacchio at the back.In midfield, Ante Rebic replaces Giacomo Bonaventura while Rafael Leao is benched in favour of bringing Ibrahimovic back into the fold for the Derby Della Madonnina.Ismael Bennacer also returns following suspension, but Rade Krunic is out for a month with a stress fracture in his foot.

2020-02-09T19:07:11.000Z

Inter team news: Sanchez starts, Eriksen on benchInter Milan boss Antonio Conte has handed a start to on-loan forward Alexis Sanchez, but Christian Eriksen only makes the bench for the Nerrazurri.Sanchez has scored one goal in six Serie A appearances since his loan switch from Manchester United but this will be only his second league start.He starts up front with in-form Romelu Lukaku, who has hit 20 goals since arriving from United, but Lautaro Martinez misses out with injury. Ashley Young will take in his first Milan derby at left wing-back, while Victor Moses joins Eriksen on the bench.

2020-02-09T19:02:10.000Z

Team newsInter XI: Padelli; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Young; Sanchez, Lukaku.Subs: Handanovic, Stankovic, Moses, Sensi, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Borja Valero, Eriksen, Esposito, Agoume, D’Ambrosio, Biraghi.Milan XI: G. Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Rebic, Calhanoglu; IbrahimovicSubs: Begovic, A. Donnarumma, Calabria, Gabbia, Laxalt, Musacchio, Biglia, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Lucas Paquetà, Saelemaekers, Leao.

2020-02-09T19:00:11.000Z

