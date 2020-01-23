inter-milan-turn-down-manchester-united’s-loan-offer-for-matias-vecino

Manchester United have had a bid rejected for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino, according to reports in Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to bolster his midfield options this January and Vecino had been identified as a possible short-term solution in the middle of the park, with Scott McTominay (knee) and Paul Pogba (ankle) both out injured.

Bruno Fernandes remains United’s ideal long-term replacement for Pogba and Vecino – who plays in a deeper role – would have provided support for the likes of McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, United’s opening loan offer for Vecino was swiftly turned down by Inter.

The report claims Inter are now considering a swap deal with Napoli which could see Allan head to the San Siro in exchange for Vecino.

Vecino has scored ten goals in 88 appearances for Inter since €24million (£20.2m) move from Fiorentina back in July 2017.

The 28-year-old has been capped 41 times by the Uruguay national team.

United suffered one of their most miserable defeats of the season at home to Burnley last night and Solskjaer promised fans that the club would be working on signings right up until the transfer deadline.

‘We are looking to improve, we have got our targets,’ the Norwegian told BT Sport following United’s 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

‘This is our second defeat at home and first since August. I thought we had turned that corner.

‘We have started a clear-out and now I am going to be answering these questions until it [transfer window] closes. We are working on things.

‘For me the most important thing is we have to perform on the pitch. Tonight wasn’t good enough for a Manchester United team.’

