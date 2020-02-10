inter-milan-stage-incredible-fightback-to-beat-ac-milan-and-go-top-of-serie-a

Inter Milan came from two goals down to clinch a stunning comeback and beat rivals AC Milan 4-2 in a thrilling derby at the San Siro.

In the hunt for the Scudetto, Antonio Conte’s side knew they could draw level with Juventus at the summit with three points.

Former Manchester United duo Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku were both handed starts with Alexis Sanchez up front. Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses, who signed in January from Tottenham and Chelsea respectively, started on the bench.

But it was Milan who had the better start and nearly took the lead when Hakan Calhanoglu struck against the woodwork with powerful low effort.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, making his first Derby della Madonnina appearance since re-signing on a free transfer, made an early impact to give Milan the lead, heading down towards Ante Rebic who tapped home the opener.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had put AC Milan 2-0 up at the break (AFP via Getty Images)

Just before the break, it was Ibrahimovic again who made the difference, heading home after some sloppy defending from Inter to give the Rossonieri a two-goal lead at the break.

But Conte’s Inter are made of stern stuff and it only took six minutes for a response with Marcelo Brozovic hammering home a volley to cut the deficit in half.

Just two minutes later, the Nerazzurri were level. Alexis Sanchez burst through the defence, cut it back to Matias Vecino and the midfielder struck home through the legs of Simon Kjaer.

It was going to take some magic to find a winner and with just 20 minutes to go, Stefan De Vrij was the unlikely hero, heading home from an acute angle into the top corner.

Christian Eriksen came off the bench late on and nearly stole the headlines with an incredible 35-yard free-kick that smashed against the upright. Victor Moses also made a late cameo from the bench and Inter held out to go top of Serie A after a memorable comeback.

Ibrahimovic had a fine chance to snatch a share of the spoils late on, but headed against the woodwork before Inter made the points safe. Romelu Lukaku sealed it with a late fourth, with Moses providing the assist.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-09T21:45:27.900Z

FULL TIME | Inter 4-2 AC MilanWhat. A. Game.Two goals down at the break, Inter come back from the brink with four second-half goals from Brozovic, Vecino, De Vrij and Lukaku to send them top of Serie A.

SUBS

2020-02-09T21:43:11.000Z

90 4 mins: Young gets a big hug from Conte as he’s replaced by Cristian Biraghi.

GOAL!

2020-02-09T21:42:29.803Z

Inter 4-2 AC Milan | Romelu Lukaku 90 3’The Belgian gets his goal and it’s a fine header! Moses stands up a cross to the far post and he outmuscles Conti to head into the corner.What a half from Inter. They’re going top!

2020-02-09T21:40:39.770Z

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to be played.This is a fascinating contest!

2020-02-09T21:39:14.000Z

89 mins: IBRAHIMOVIC OFF THE POST!Wow!Milan come so close to a dramatic equaliser as Bonaventura’s lofted cross finds Ibrahimovic at the far post and he rises high only to head against the woodwork.It might have been a foul but that was mightily close.

2020-02-09T21:37:49.000Z

88 mins: Barella should score!Oh dear, it really should be game over.Barella breaks clear of Kjaer and advances into the box. He’s got Eriksen free at the far post but goes it alone and Donnarumma makes a crucial block.

2020-02-09T21:36:06.000Z

87 mins: Time is running out for Milan and they look out of ideas as Conti’s cross lands into the grateful arms of Padelli.Will Zlatan deliver more magic?

SUBS

2020-02-09T21:33:28.460Z

84 mins: Milan look to Giacomo Bonaventura to help them out of the mess they’ve created. He replaces the goalscorer Rebic.

SUBS

2020-02-09T21:31:54.000Z

82 mins: Victor Moses is on for his Milan derby debut, replacing Candreva.

2020-02-09T21:30:07.000Z

81 mins: ERIKSEN STUNNER OFF THE BAR!!Oh my goodness!What a strike from the Dane, from some 35-40 yards out. He absolutely thumps it with curve and dip and it crashes off the bar.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-09T21:27:26.000Z

79 mins: Eriksen tries to cut in from the left but he’s tripped by Conti. Yellow card for the defender.

2020-02-09T21:24:43.000Z

76 mins: Milan have completely collapsed now and it’s difficult to remember the last time they had a shot on goal.Will Pioli rue not sending on another defender or midfielder when 2-0 up?

SUBS

2020-02-09T21:20:59.000Z

71 mins: Sanchez sees his number appear on the board and he’s not happy.Conte sends on Christian Eriksen to add some solidity for Inter. A big moment for the former Spurs man.

GOAL!

2020-02-09T21:19:10.823Z

Inter 3-2 AC Milan | Stefan De Vrij 70’STUNNING HEADER! It’s a fine delivery on the corner from Vecino and De Vrij somehow directs the header into the far corner. If that’s the winning goal, it absolutely deserves to be!

2020-02-09T21:17:36.096Z

67 mins: Ibrahimovic is so dangerous from 30 yards out and as the Swede hits the free-kick, it’s dipping and heading close towards goal before flashing past the far post.Seconds later, Rebic shows silky feet to sell Brozovic and strike at goal, only to see De Vrij block his effort.

2020-02-09T21:13:32.000Z

64 mins: We’ve reached a crossroads in this game because neither side seems willing to take the leap and try get that winning goal.Will it take a substitution to bring out the winning goal? Maybe, just maybe.

2020-02-09T21:09:58.790Z

60 mins: Christian Eriksen has been sent for a warm-up. Wonder how long it will be until we see the Dane.If anyone can find a game-winning pass, it’s him.

2020-02-09T21:08:43.223Z

58 mins: Vecino gets a rather large shove from Hernandez and ends up on the deck.Brozovic’s delivery searches for Sanchez at the far post but it’s just too long for the Chilean, who has come to life in this second half.

RED CARD!

2020-02-09T21:06:31.206Z

56 mins: Red card!Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini has been given his marching orders for saying something untoward on the touchline.It’s all happening now!

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-09T21:04:38.000Z

55 mins: Another dubious decision from the referee.Castillejo looks to have run out of room before being shrugged off by Skriniar but the referee blows for a foul and pulls out the yellow card. Abysmal decision.