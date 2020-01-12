inter-milan-boss-antonio-conte-insists-‘i-am-not-crazy’-in-crazy-rant-about-alexis-sanchez

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte seems quite frustrated with Alexis Sanchez’s inability to stay fit during his loan spell from Manchester United.

The Chilean has started just one Serie A game for Inter since arriving on a season-long deal in the summer and has not made a single league appearance since September due to an ankle problem.

Inter have been fine without him, sitting top of Serie A, but after a disappointing home draw with Atalanta on Saturday, Conte vented his simmering anger over the 31-year-old.

‘You mention Sanchez – well gentlemen, players must be fit to play,’ Conte said after the 1-1 at the San Siro.

‘I am not crazy. So, either I am a moron, or I want to hurt myself. I believe one plus one equals two. If you make one plus one equal five…

‘If I put someone out of our line-up it is for a reason. It is not about performing a hara-kiri or because I am a mad man.’

Sanchez was an unused substitute in the draw with Atalanta, as he was in the previous match as Inter won at Napoli.

The former Arsenal man underwent ankle surgery in October damaging the peroneus longus tendon while playing for Chile.

That kept him out of action until the new year, but he is yet to regain sufficient fitness to be risked from the start by Conte.

Juventus have the opportunity to overtake Inter at the top of Serie A on Sunday night if they can pick up a win away at Roma, which would sour Conte’s mood still further.

Lazio have also launched something of an unexpected title challenge and are four points behind Inter with a game in hand after beating Napoli on Saturday.

