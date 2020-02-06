intelligence-matters:-a-cbs-news-original-national-security-podcast

Updated on: February 6, 2020 / 6:42 AM

Download, rate and subscribe here: iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. “Intelligence Matters” is a weekly podcast about national security and policy hosted by former CIA acting director and CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell. Each week, users can listen to conversations between Morell and some of the world’s leading intelligence and national security officials and experts. The podcast|, which launched in 2017, was previously produced in partnership with The Cipher Brief, a website dedicated to national security topics.Former Senior Pentagon Official-Turned-Congressional Candidate on Running for Office

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell speaks with Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia during the Obama administration and current Democratic candidate for New York’s 17th Congressional District. Morell and Farkas discuss the recent surge in congressional candidates with backgrounds in national security and the rigors of pursuing elective office. Farkas shares her views on the Trump administration’s strategies vis a vis Iran, Russia and China. She also weighs in on ongoing election security threats and the security risks posed by climate change. Intelligence Matters archiveFeb 5 | Transcript: Evelyn Farkas talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

